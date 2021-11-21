Clint Eastwood, with Sergio Leone we spoke in signs – Piedmont

(ANSA) – ROME, NOV 21 – At 91 years old, if you are Eastwood, this can also happen to you: being celebrated as if you were no longer there by colleagues, actors and directors, who tell you with respectful love and also evaluate your heritage . CLINT EASTWOOD – A CINEMATIC LEGACY is a docuseries in nine episodes – premiered at the Turin Film Festival which also has his latest film CRY MACHO on the bill – which punctually tells his career, from westerns to love stories, up to crime thrillers filled with gunpowder.



Many people talking, from Martin Scorsese to Steven Spielberg, from Mel Gibson to Gene Hackman to Maryl Streep and obviously many words about him. Among these often echo those about Sergio Leone and the “spaghetti western” which actually launched it on the American market with the ‘Dollar trilogy’ in which the actor was simply ‘the man without a name’.



“Sergio Leone did not speak English and I did not speak Italian when we met – says Eastwood -. So we got away with the language of gestures where he, being Italian, was doing much better than me”.



And again the director in the docu-film: “What did I get from him? He was very good in landscapes, he knew how to enhance them, but above all he was extremely bold, courageous, he was never afraid to try something new, never done in the cinema. He influenced me as a director in many things and certainly for his gaze and his irony. With him it was however a great adventure “.



Among his directors of reference then Don Siegel (The Man in the Leather Tie): “Don – he says – was certainly the one who had the greatest influence on me. Don was capable of making a lot of films, but not to find a decent budget.



Despite this, he managed to do very beautiful things “. (ANSA).

