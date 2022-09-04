Clint Eastwood’s 3 Eating Habits

At 92, Clint Eastwood It is a benchmark for its health habits. Aúyn continues to work as an actor and director, and like good wine, it seems to be getting better as the years go by.

But being in that state It’s not just a magic tricksince Eastwood follows a healthy diet since he turned 40, something that accompanies the performance of physical activities.

Behind this healthy discipline there is a hard story: his father died of a heart attack in the 70s. From here Clint Eastwood analyzed what the conditions were that increased the chances of a similar incident that it could be deadly and found that he had to make changes with his life even though he was apparently fit and healthy.

The protagonist of Gran Torino adopted a new lifestyle to put your cholesterol level at healthy levels. As a result, his vital organs and circulation improved.

In addition, he has never smoked, he meditates and he hasn’t stopped playing golf not even when he is 90 years old. This taste for physical activity began when he was young and was reinforced during his time as a soldier.

The diet

However, the nutrition is a fundamental part in the life of the actor of ‘The bridges of Madison’. His food diet is low in fat and high in protein, he never eats added sugars and rarely overeats.