Clips and brooches to show off a very fashionable mane

Highlight your hair in a modern way as they have been made famous by Danna Paola, Emma Stone, Rihanna and Emma Watson by adding barrettes to style and highlight their faces when appearing on the red carpet. Read on to discover the ones we found at affordable prices.

1. Ana Barrettes: Give a very marine touch to your outfits spring break and elevate your image with these metallic seashell barrettes that will look amazing with your full bathing suits similar to what celebs are wearing this summer. Price $4.79 (Original $12)

JCPenney

2. Boohoo Brooches: Take a different route when it comes to dressing and add these large brooches with sparkling crystals that you can complement with your XXL jewelry, the must-have celebrity accessories for a maximalist outfit in 2022. Price $6 (Original $12)

Boohoo

3. LC Lauren Conrad Resin Brooches: Add this pair of brooches with bronze and silver details that invite you to accessorize with metallic jewelry in different shades just by including the resin accessories to refresh your look. look this season. Price $7.64 (Original $10)

Kohl’s

4. Asos Design Hair Barrettes: Give a very sophisticated touch to your hairstyles with this set of barrettes that invite you to join the pearl trend and look spectacular in a matter of minutes and effortlessly. Price $9.60 (Original $12)

asos

5. INC International Concepts Brooches: Bring out your most feminine side and be passionate about hair bows like the biggest stars in Hollywood who love to decorate their hair with these divine accessories. Price $17.70 (Original $29.50)

Macy’s

6. Express pins: Have fun with these tonal resin chain brooches that elevate your multi-colored striped garments like the ones celebs love. to give a colorful touch to your days. Price $18

Express

7. Handle Snaps: There is no doubt that this duo will fascinate all women who are looking for something very jovial that adds a little glamor of Hollywood with the print of squares in different designs. Price $25.99

Mango

8. Bershka Brooches: Jump into spring and add some color with these multi-tone glued effect hair clips that you can wear with your colorful leather jackets to brighten up your look. outfits. Price $9.90

Bershka

9. Revolve Brooches: These textured, gold-colored metallic designs help you look like a celebrity with the shimmery hair and makeup trend that perfectly complements this design. Price $18

stir

10. Boohoo Barrettes: Modernize yourself in a very subtle and simple way with this set that is perfect if you plan to wear chain accessories to shine like a Hollywood star without spending too much. Price $8 (Original $16)

Boohoo

11. OS Brooches: This season, fall in love with butterflies like celebrities with these beautiful fashion pieces that you can use to decorate your hair during those days when your hair does not want to cooperate. Price $11.04 (Original $14)

Kohl’s

12. Asos Design Barrettes: Let the heart trend be your new obsession by simply adding this duo of barrettes that implement the fashion of the celebrities with hearts that you will love to use in your hair. Price $9.60 (Original $12)

asos

13. INC International Concepts Brooches:.Give a more sophisticated and sparkling touch to everything you wear with this set that has shiny resin crystals so that your total looks black or your outfits of printed t-shirt feel more luxurious. Price $17.70 (Original $29.50)

Macy’s

14. Express Pins: We cannot stop recommending this set that has a very different asymmetrical pearl effect that will give a more relaxed look to your jewelry pieces. tweed, the fabric of yesteryear that celebs return to fashion. Price $24

Express

15. JCPenney Barrettes: When it comes to going to the office, stand out with those tailored suits to look formal and sexy like the famous ones, but now add a little sparkle with this set that invites you to add sparkling crystal jewelry to sparkle daily. Price $24

JCPenney

16. Mango Brooches: There is no doubt that this duo will be the complement to your outfits of glitter garments that have obsessed Hollywood celebrities, as it is perfect for women who love glitter and who are looking to add the multicolored jewelry that goes with everything in your wardrobe. . Price $29.99

Mango

