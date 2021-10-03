Clive Owen, 10 films by the British actor not to be missed

Clive Owen he is an actor less appreciated than he deserves. The British interpreter, originally from Coventry, is the fourth child of the country singer Jess Owen, who left the family in 1967, when Clive was just three years old. Raised with his mother and stepfather, he discovered acting in 1984 and attendedRoyal Academy of Dramatic Art‘, in which he graduated in 1987. Owen starred in several Shakespeareans, before starting a career in television and eventually moving to film.

An interesting performer, he walked without hesitation the fine line between being a commercial star and an independent actor. Owen receives the Oscar nomination for the film “Closer”. His performance was awarded in 2005 when the actor won a Golden Globe it’s a BAFTA like Best Supporting Actor for the same film. Today, to celebrate his 57th birthday, we present 10 of the best Clive Owen films.

Top 10 Clive Owen Movies You Should See

10. “Croupier“, A 1999 British neo-noir film directed by Mike Hodges starring Clive Owen as a struggling writer who works as a dealer in a casino. The story gets complicated when he is approached by a gambler who is out of luck and wants his help planning a casino robbery. very well received by critics and helped launch Clive Owen’s career in Hollywood. It is an intelligent, compelling and intense film.

9. “Shoot em Up“, 2007 American action movie written and directed by Michael Davis. Interpreted by Clive Owen, Paul Giamatti, Monica Bellucci and Stephen McHattie. The film follows the story of a tramp who saves a newborn from being killed by a murderer and his gang. On the run from the gang, a prostitute helps him keep the child safe while he unravels the conspiracy. The mix of humor and action makes this film a lot of fun.

8. “The boys are back“(2009). Drama film, Australian and British co-production, directed by Scott Hicks, produced by Greg Brenman and starring Clive Owen. Owen plays a sport that becomes depressed after his wife’s untimely death. He decides to raise his two children alone and bring joy back into their lives.

7. “Sin City“, The famous film written, produced and directed by Robert Rodriguez And Frank Miller in 2005. The neo-noir crime thriller, based on the homonymous graphic novel by Miller, the story follows four people whose paths cross as they try to solve their personal problems and fight corruption in Basin City, Washington.

6. “The Bourne Identity“. 2002 film, based on the novel of the same name by Robert Ludlum. “Bourne Identity”Is the first film of ‘Bourne Franchise‘. Starring Matt Damon, Chris Cooper, Franka Potente and Clive Owen, the film follows a spy who wakes up with an empty memory and embarks on a journey to know his identity, unaware that the road ahead is fraught with danger. Stunning thriller with stunning graphics and outstanding Owen.

5. “Confirmation“(2016). A 2016 Canadian drama film starring Clive Owen, Jaeden Lieberher and Maria Bello, The Confirmation is a film written and directed by Bob Nelson. The film follows an unfortunate carpenter who is tasked with taking care of his son while the mother and her new husband are absent. They go on the adventure of a lifetime when a precious toolbox is stolen.

4. “Inside ManIs a 2006 American crime thriller film directed by Spike Lee and written by Russell Gewirtz. The film follows a mind who plans to have planned a bank robbery down to the smallest detail. A detective tries to negotiate with him but too many people get involved to make the situation worse. It stars Jodie Foster, Denzil Washington and Clive Owen in the protagonists. What stands out in the film especially convinces Washington and Owen in this battle of wit and wit.

2. “Children of Men”(2006) Children of Men is a 2006 British-American dystopian thriller directed and co-written by Alfonso Cuarón and starring Clive Owen as the protagonist. The film is set in 2027, where two decades of human infertility left society on the brink of collapse.

1. “Closer” (2004). ‘The relationships of two couples become complicated and deceptive when the man of one couple meets the woman of the other’. This is the synopsis of “Closer“, A 2004 film starring Jude Law, Julia Roberts, Clive Owen and Natalie Portman. Based on the play of the same name from 1997. Relationships, flerts, jealousies become the pretext to stimulate reflection. Performances in the film are brilliant, especially Portman and Owen, both deservedly nominated for Oscars.

Arianna Panieri

