Clizia Incorvaia, pregnant and positive for Covid, is better: “Health, the most important thing”

A more peaceful Christmas, fortunately, for Clizia Incorvaia. The presenter and influencer, expecting her second child, turned out a few days ago positive at Covid, waiting to take the second dose, but his condition has definitely improved today. You and your partner Paolo Ciavarro they can breathe a sigh of relief. The eldest daughter Nina is also better off, had by her ex-husband Francesco Sarcina, also infected.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

“The puppy is fine and today I got out of bed for the first time”, he writes via Instagram, «A tired (but happy) look, smudged lipstick but I wore the“ Mother Christmas ”dress as promised. Never like this year I believe that the best gift to ask is to stay healthy (cliché but when you pass it you understand the truth). Thank you for all the positive waves you have sent me. Merry Christmas”.

The two, who met inside Big Brother Vip’s house, I’m expecting a boy. Clizia Incorvaia had repeatedly told of wanting a child with her partner who is eleven years younger. Last August, a year and a half after their first meeting, via Instagram had announced the pregnancy.