Clizia Incorvaia pregnant by Paolo Ciavarro

Clizia Incorvaia and Paolo Ciavarro are expecting a child. The couple born in Big Brother Vip made the announcement in the weekly People. “Between the end of February and the beginning of March I will give birth”, said the ex-wife of Francesco Sarcina from The Vibrations. For Clizia it is the second child after the firstborn Nina had by her ex-husband. Ciavarro, on the other hand, is preparing to become a father for the first time. “Now I’m fine, but at the beginning it was hard. I was weak, I was always in bed and when I got up, I felt nausea, headache, a sense of exhaustion, almost dizziness. Paolo was wonderful, a perfect accomplice, always next to me. Now I am better, I have regained my energy. On February 8 we will celebrate our second anniversary and soon after we will become parents. We have long wanted a child, to tell the truth it was one of the first topics we addressed, even before that we get together “, said Incorvaia.
Clizia Incorvaia is al fourth month of pregnancy. “I hope he is male so as not to make my surname disappear. I dream of transferring my sporting passions to him and accompanying him on the football fields, as my father Massimo has always done with me. According to our calculations, we conceived him in Lampedusa, Italy. ‘island of the heart for us “, Paolo Ciavarro made it known with emotion. The latter met Incorvaia, older than ten years, at the fourth edition of Big Brother Vip.