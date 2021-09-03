Clizia Incorvaia pregnant by Paolo Ciavarro

Clizia Incorvaia and Paolo Ciavarro are expecting a child. The couple born in Big Brother Vip made the announcement in the weekly People. “Between the end of February and the beginning of March I will give birth”, said the ex-wife of Francesco Sarcina from The Vibrations. For Clizia it is the second child after the firstborn Nina had by her ex-husband. Ciavarro, on the other hand, is preparing to become a father for the first time. “Now I’m fine, but at the beginning it was hard. I was weak, I was always in bed and when I got up, I felt nausea, headache, a sense of exhaustion, almost dizziness. Paolo was wonderful, a perfect accomplice, always next to me. Now I am better, I have regained my energy. On February 8 we will celebrate our second anniversary and soon after we will become parents. We have long wanted a child, to tell the truth it was one of the first topics we addressed, even before that we get together “, said Incorvaia.