Clizia Incorvaia pregnant by Paolo Ciavarro

Clizia Incorvaia, fashion blogger, influencer, model and companion of Paolo Ciavarro, now she will become a mother for the second time. The expectant mother stated on her profile Instagram how much happiness she felt in rediscovering herself again expecting a baby.

L’pregnancy announcement, like any self-respecting VIP baby bump, took place via social media. Many comments with best wishes and congratulations that Clizia and Paolo received from their respective followers and friends. Let’s find out more about the happy news.

Clizia Incorvaia pregnant with Ciavarro: “It was not easy to keep the secret”

These were precisely the words that the beautiful Clizia made known in a post published on her Instagram page:

It was not easy to keep “just to protect” the best secret 😍. I am so happy, I wanted so much to give a little brother or sister to Nina, to have our baby to seal our great love … I had stopped believing and today I believe again thanks to you that you are the man of my dreams ♥ ️.

The influencer and blogger together with partner Paolo Ciavarro will become parents in February. Clizia, known to the general public for being the ex-wife of the singer of the Vibrations, Francesco Sarcina, whose eldest daughter Nina had, is now very happy with her current partner Paolo. The couple will celebrate their second anniversary of love on February 8 and shortly afterwards the unborn child will come to seal this union.

Becoming a mother “when you grow up”: Clizia’s words about her second pregnancy

In one of the first posts published, Clizia wanted to underline her closeness to those women who are considered ignorant “a little further with age”To be mothers and for this reason they stop trying to have a baby.

Anyone who deems this childish and dull is moving forward.

And whoever is ready to listen, never stop dreaming and never be told by any male doctor that he is great, my grandmother Francesca gave birth to her second daughter at 42 years old. Do not be classified by anyone as yogurt pots that sooner or later will expire, believe in your genetics and positivity that has no age and beats everything and everyone 🔥💪🏻.

And then today I see many celebrities and non-celebrities who have their first child at 36, 38, 40 years old.

There is still a lot to do in a society filtered by women themselves through the eyes of men.

We are waiting for you gnometto / a ♥ ️.

In response to the post, even the future father Paolo was not far behind, also publishing on his Instagram profile all the joy for the baby on the way. The related post from a splendid photo together with his partner Clizia reads like this:

The greatest joy of my life is you.

Clizia and thanks to the “virtual family”

There was no shortage of thanks from the future vip mother to her followers who she herself considers to be like a big family (albeit virtual). The post with a dedication by Incorvaia has aroused a lot of appreciation from the social world.

Thanks virtual super family you are fantastic and you have shown us immense love, Paolo and I are submerged by your good and we are happy to share with you a magical moment and so we will do for every small step / milestone.

To the virtual family are added the congratulations of the future grandmother, the mother of Paolo Ciavarro, Eleonora Giorgi who made it known that she was delighted with the news and the arrival of the baby.

The actress Giorgi he has declared:

I can’t wait to have this baby in my arms. I have been hoping to have a grandchild for fifteen years but I thought it would come from my son Andrea, who has passed the “door”.

Still no news, however, from the future grandfather, Giorgi’s ex-husband, the actor Massimo Ciavarro who, Giorgi always explains: