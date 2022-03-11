Clogged arteries, the natural drink that makes you lose weight: goodbye dangerous fats

It is possible to purify clogged arteries thanks to a drink whose beneficial properties are known, and drinking it also makes you lose weight.

Chia is attributed with various properties, some of which are miraculous.

Chia is a plant that belongs to the Laminaceae family, native to Central America. The same family includes basil, mint or oregano, among others.

Chia seeds are rich in soluble and insoluble fiber, this makes them excellent allies for good intestinal health. In fact, assuming 20 g of seeds we have absorbed about 20% of the daily requirement of fiber.

With the correct amount of fiber, constipation can be fought and good digestion is promoted. Furthermore, in this way we help to counteract irritable bowel syndrome and any inflammation of the digestive tract.

The minerals and antioxidants, in addition to the vitamins present in the drink, made with i chia seeds and lemon juice promote bone and joint health.

Chia seeds contain healthy fats such as omega 3 in large quantities and alpha linolenic acid. A regular intake of them is sufficient to cover about 60% of the recommended daily amount of calcium and 95% of magnesium.

Water and lemon and chia seeds: lowers cholesterol and cleans the arteries

Chia seeds associated with lemon juice regenerate the bacterial flora colon, and allow the elimination of toxins present.

In addition to being a restorative drink, it has diuretic and purifying effects that favor the elimination of waste from the body. As an added bonus the drink contributes to weight loss in a healthy way.

The combination of chia seeds and lemon has significant amounts of antioxidant elements that protect, helping in cleaning the arteries and controlling blood pressure.

If this drink, a source of energy, is associated with a healthy diet andadequate physical exercisethe beneficial effects are immediately noticeable.

In any case, it is better to contact your doctor to receive information relating to your specific state of health.