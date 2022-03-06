Clogs: The shoes that will be a trend in spring summer 2022

The clogs: Either you love them or you hate them, but their positioning is clearer than ever. Everything is cyclical, designs come and go, as has been imagined with the urban aesthetics of the 90s and the little understood combinations of the 2000s, which now lead sophistication. Like many models, clog they blazed their own trail to revive the ’70s. A while ago, they trumpeted their reign, and as decreed by experts and the most notorious catwalks, they’ll absolutely conquer this summer.

When Carrie Bradshaw appeared in And Just Like That with a jumpsuit and sole clogs wood It was noticed at that moment that the return of said shoes was imminent (we saw it a bit in 2020, but they didn’t quite reach the cusp of victory). After carefully reviewing the list of shoes that will be fashionable in 2022, I was embraced by an indescribable nostalgia, of course, the shoes I wore a few years ago have gone viral and I didn’t hesitate for a second to run to dust off some clog nude suede and wooden heel that I bought at a local store in my city and still have.

Between the most outstanding aesthetics of the season, there is that one ugly. We have seen it in sandals, sneakers, clothing, and, of course, in the clogs. This fashion line is divided between comfort and inelegant finishes. But they end up becoming the most exponential trend, like Balenciaga’s Crocs or Maison Margiela’s tabi boots. Now, since they indicate to be pure attraction, then we will teach the clogs that we will see everywhere, just let yourself be inspired.

Clogs will be a trend in Spring/Summer 2022

brown leather

Brunello Cucinelli, Spring/Summer 2022. Courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli/Gorunway

The clogs are back and the Italian firm, Brunello Cucinelli, will make you love them. For his Spring/Summer 2022 collection, he opted for a low design in full shade brown. The braided leather construction will veil grace in a casual and refined style. Connoisseurs of good dress encourage wearing them with cargo pants and knitted sweaters, or with jeans cropped and romantic blouses.

leather with engravings