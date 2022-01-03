Clooney and Affleck, the job of being a father – Last Hour

(ANSA) – ROME, JANUARY 03 – A tender story “about a young man who ends up writing a bestseller and the path that led him there. But inside there is also the idea of ​​how we continue to search happiness, sometimes failing to see that we have had it with us all along “. For George Clooney this is the meaning of The Tender Bar, his new film as director, with Ben Affleck, Lily Rabe, Tye Sheridan, Christopher Lloyd and the little Daniel Ranieri (at his debut), who after his debut in a limited number of salt in the US in December, arrives from January 7 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. It is the adaptation of the bestselling memoir of the same name (in Italy it is published by Piemme with the title The bar of great hopes) signed in 2005 by JR Moehringer, journalist and writer, winner of the Pulitzer Prize in 2000 thanks to an investigation on a river community in Alabama. The author is also the ghost writer, among others, of André Agassi’s bestselling autobiography, Open – My Story and is working on the memoir of Prince Harry, due out at the end of 2022. In The tender bar you return to he childhood and youth of Moehringer through the story of JR (Ranieri and Sheridan in different ages), a boy raised in Manhasset, Long Island, by a single mother (Rabe) in the house of his grandfather (Christopher Lloyd). JR is trained as a man by spending a lot of time in the neighborhood bar where Uncle Charlie (Affleck) is a bartender. The self-taught and charismatic man encourages his grandson to take care of his education and to nurture his passions, starting with that for writing, and is one of the original and sometimes bizarre father figures in JR’s life. ‘, how can they, the absence of the real father (a deejay, idealized by the child, although their contacts are sporadic).



“Uncle Charlie’s is a fascinating character, similar to my father in many ways – explained Ben Affleck -.



Just like his father, Charlie is a bartender, a person with a culture, who built himself by himself and with a strong sense of humor “. (ANSA).

