Clooney and Tarantino are back with a new edition of From Sunset to Sunrise

The robbery that the Gecko brothers organized with great care did not go exactly as planned: after the blood that was shed, the dangerous criminals fled with a woman hostage on their way to the Mexican border in order to pass it to get to the Titty Twister, a well-known nightclub where they have an appointment. To clear customs, however, the pair of criminals forcibly join the Fuller family: a widowed former pastor who has lost his faith is in fact accompanying his children Kate and Scott on a camper for a vacation in the US state. What no one knows is that the destination of their journey is a place that vampires use as a cover to feed on the hapless passing adventurers.

Although the film was from 1996, it is still very much appreciated and loved by fans today. A work of great narrative and visual impact that has enchanted with action, tension, blood and moments of splatter the spectators who find themselves involved in a coherent story but full of emotions. The direction of Robert Rodriguez (Desperado, Sin City, Machete, Alita – Angel of the battle) is amazing and able to adapt to the needs of the film; also excellent interpretations by George Clooney (ER – Doctors on the front line, Ocean’s eleven, The perfect storm) and Quentin Tarantino (Pulp fiction, Le iene) who leaves the camera to become the protagonist of the story. Note of merit also to the multifaceted Cheech Marin (Nash Bridges, Machete, Spy kids).

The success of the work is undoubtedly indisputable: there would otherwise have been two other feature films, even if less famous, such as “Texas, blood and money” and “The Executioner’s Daughter”, as well as a television series. A work of this type, particularly appreciated, can only enjoy a valid blu-ray edition that Paramount and Koch Media have proposed on the home video market with a disc that features a 5.1 Dts Hd Master Audio audio department. for English and French as well as a 2.0 Dts Hd Master Audio for Italian and Spanish. The painting manages to bring out the shots and also the lights, giving the viewer a good edition for a film that deserves to be in every cinema lover’s library.

Title: From dusk to dawn

Distributor: Koch Media

