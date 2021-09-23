Clooney director for The Tender Bar with Affleck – Cinema

(ANSA) – ROME, SEPTEMBER 23 – George Clooney’s new directorial film The Tender Bar, starring Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan, will debut in the US at the end of the year, an adaptation of which the first official image of the homonymous has just been released bestselling memoir and winner of the Pulitzer Prize written by JR Moehringer (In Italy it is published by Piemme with the title Il bar delle grande speranze). Amazon Studios will release the Amazon Original film in New York and Los Angeles for limited release from December 17, and for national release from December 22. Globally The tender bar will be on Amazon Prime Video from 7 January.



It tells the story of JR (Sheridan), a boy raised on Long Island by a single mom, who is trained as a man by spending a lot of time in the neighborhood bar where his uncle Charlie (Affleck) works as a bartender. He is just one of the original and sometimes bizarre father figures frequented by the teenager and who try to ‘fill in’ the father’s absence as they can. When Charlie’s mom (Lily Rabe) is determined to offer her son the opportunities she has been denied, she leaves the home of her father (Christopher Lloyd), irreverent and grumpy but ready to support her, Jr begins to strive to make his professional dreams come true. and romantics, never straying too far from Uncle Charlie’s bar.



“Of course it was a bit complex to work on set with the masks and other anticovid measures but we did it – Clooney told Entertainment Weekly shortly after filming in Boston – a demonstration of how much in the film industry we were all eager and ready to go back to work. ” (HANDLE).

