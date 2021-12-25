Clooney remembers when he decided to give money to each of his friends

Clooney gift

Popular actor George Clooney is not only known for being one of Hollywood’s undisputed sex symbols, but also for his great generosity and sensitivity towards ethical and human issues. This is a side of the actor who emerged in an interview with the GQ newspaper that elected him “icon of the year”. This was an opportunity to rethink a beautiful moment in his life, when he decided, out of gratitude, a few years ago, to give a million dollars each to each of his 14 closest friends.

Clooney gift, “Without them I would have nothing”

George Clooney, returning to remember those good times, he told how the gift he gave to each of his friends was moved by the most sincere gratitude: “I was 52 or something. We were all getting old. I thought: ‘All I have are these friends who have helped me in one way or another in 35 years. Without them I would have nothing of what I have. If I were hit by a bus, they’d all be in the will. So why am I waiting to be hit by a bus? ‘”.

Clooney presents, “The security people were shitting themselves”

The actor then told a curious anecdote precisely to this proposal. In fact, when he went to the bank to withdraw $ 14 million in cash, he explained: “The security people were fucking on”. Speaking of the moment he convinced his friends to accept the money, he said: “I showed a map indicating all the places I got to see thanks to them and I convinced them to accept that money.”

Clooney gift, “Why I Didn’t Accept $ 35 Million”

A few days ago, in an interview this time with “The Guardian” Clooney explained what prompted him to turn down 35 million dollars for a single day of work: “I was offered $ 35 million for a day’s work on an airline commercial, but I talked to Amal and we decided it wasn’t worth it. […] It was associated with a country which, although it is an ally, is sometimes questionable “.