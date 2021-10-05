News

Clooney said: “never a movie with Ben Affleck”.

A very strong statement that George Clooney released to reporters on the red carpet of his new film The Tender Bar, unveiled in Los Angeles on October 3.

The film directed by George Clooney has like performers: Lily Rabe, Tye Sheridan, Christopher Lloyd and especially Ben Affleck that showed up without Jennifer Lopez.

George, on the other hand, was in the company of Amal Clooney. But why would star Clooney never make a movie with Affleck?

No dislike obviously, he just joked that “the screen wouldn’t hold up“because they are both too sexy.

Also said George Clooney “First he is taller than me. Next to him I would feel like Mickey Rooney (short actor), And then … he is the sexiest man in the world right now“.

In conclusion, great appreciation and great feeling between the two. Affleck in fact replied: “There is no one like George. He’s the best and most detail-obsessed director I’ve met. He has so much experience in this world that working with him is a gift. He knows what he wants and he asks me. And he’s great at creating the best atmosphere on set “.

Obviously the two are very close friends and remember that the Argo film who won theOscar to Affleck has been produced by Clooney.

The movie The Tender Bar instead it will come out in the US on December 17, in time for the Oscar Race 2022. From January it will then be visible on Amazon Prime Video.

We wait patiently.

Antonella Cutolo


