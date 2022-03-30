Close contacts with a Covid case and positive isolation – here’s how it works now

How does it work now for those who have had close contact with a Covid-19 positive? There is a circular from the Ministry of Health that clarifies. Here’s what it provides: isolation only for the positives, self-monitoring for 10 days for close contacts of positive cases at Covid e daily tampons for healthcare professionals up to the fifth day from the last contact with an infected person. The circular “New ways of managing cases and close contacts in COVID-19 cases”, clarifies the rules contained in the “Urgent provisions for overcoming the measures to combat the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic as a result of the cessation of the state of emergency”.

Therefore, anyone who comes into close contact with a person who then tests positive for the coronavirus must observe a self-monitoring regime for ten days. Those who are positive, on the other hand, must put themselves in isolation. Healthcare professionals in addition to self-monitoring must take a swab every day until the fifth day after the last contact.

Isolation stays 7 days for positives

People who have tested positive in the diagnostic test (molecular or antigenic) for SARS-CoV-2, we read in the circular signed by the Director of Prevention of the ministry Gianni Rezza, “are subjected to the measurement of isolation”. The same indications contained in Circular no. 60136 of 12/30/2021 (‘Update on quarantine and isolation measures following the global spread of the new VOC SARS-CoV-2 Omicron B.1.1.529 variant’). The isolation, that is, remains for a period of 7 days (and not more than 10) for subjects vaccinated with a booster or with a vaccination course completed by less than 120 days. At the end of the isolation, a molecular or antigen test must be performed. On the other hand, those who have had close contact with confirmed positive SARS-CoV-2 subjects are subject to the self-surveillance regime, consisting in the obligation to wear FFP2 respiratory protection devices, indoors or in the presence of gatherings, until the tenth day following the date of the last close contact. If during the period of self-monitoring, the circular specifies, “symptoms suggestive of possible infection with Sars-Cov-2 occur, it is recommended to immediately perform an antigenic or molecular test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2. a negative result must be repeated, if symptoms are still present, on the fifth day following the date of the last contact “. Healthcare professionals must perform an antigen or molecular test on a daily basis until the fifth day after the last contact with an infected person.