Close encounter with Quentin Tarantino

And speaking of actors, comes one of the funniest moments of the evening. Tarantino explains his little white lies within his first resume, in which he claimed to have worked in King Lear by Godard and in Zombies by George Romero. “That’s right, that’s true. In Romero’s film I passed off as one of the bikers, only to redeem myself from my lies by working on it really with Romero. While after watching Godard’s movie, which even featured Woody Allen, I thought it was really terrible and that no one would watch it and in case, no one would have gone beyond five minutes anyway. So I said I was part of it. “

Regarding the rankings of his favorite films, Tarantino clarified: “The only certainty is definitely The good, the bad and the ugly“. When asked to explain why, he replies: “It just is, I don’t know how to explain it. Why should I?”. Shortly before, in fact, he claimed to call all the close-ups with the style of Leone “Sergio” and that his entire crew calls them that. For the rest, he considers it “ridiculous” to think of being able to put his favorite films in a ranking and admits to letting himself be carried away by instinct every time he finds himself drawing one.

“I decided to be a director because in acting school I realized that while everyone else was more interested in themselves, I was interested in cinema,” he says at one point. “In general, even when I wanted to be an actor, it was to be able to work with certain directors. But then I realized that I didn’t just want to be part of a movie, I wanted the movies to be mine. ” To the ethics provocation of some historical upheavals within his films he replies: “People who don’t like it are free to watch something else.” After confirming that Leonardo DiCaprio continued acting after being injured in the hugely popular scene of Django Unchained and having called it “one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen”, Tarantino explains how the first idea for the Bill of Kill Bill it wasn’t David Carradine, but Warren Beatty.

The director concludes the event by talking about Italy. Prima tells of the birth of the collaboration with Ennio Morricone for the music of The Hateful Eight. “Initially Ennio thought he could not write a soundtrack, due to a misunderstanding. But he had a little theme in mind and he confided to me that he had an unused soundtrack from John Carpenter that I could use. In the end, however, he managed to compose 20/25 minutes (which with some adjustments could have reached 40) of original music. ” On the other hand, about shooting a film in Italy Tarantino replies: “I would love to shoot a film in Italy, in Cinecittà. We need the right story, but I have an idea in mind, a sort of spaghetti western, where each character speaks their own language and comes from a different place. “

