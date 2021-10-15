Close encounter with the Manetti bros.

“We must make an amicable clarification, because the title of the meeting is wrong: we did not grow up on bread and B-Movies“. An important clarification for two directors who are known by most for their proximity to genre cinema, which is the science fiction of Wang’s arrival, the horror of Zora the vampire or the musical of Ammore and Malavita. “The so-called Series B cinema we met him while we were quoting him. As children we saw everything and recorded on TV even what we didn’t see. We grew up mainly with US cinema, Spielberg and Carpenter in particular, and later oriental cinema came.“.

“Our teacher, however, has always been Hitchcock. When we don’t know how to shoot a scene, we always think about how he would do it“. Exactly like the great British director who, as the two directors recall, belittled himself when François Truffaut called him master, the Manetti bros. they try to keep their feet on the ground. “We are not sboroni, we never try to do more than we can do. That’s why when the filming of Floor 17 I burst into tears”, Marco lets go, thinking back to the making of their second film, shot with only € 70,000. “I knew it would be an experience of unrepeatable freedom. We came from the bankruptcy of Zora the vampire. I say so not so much for the takings as for experience on the set: we had too many means. Floor 17 instead he created the method for our next career, having also been the first time we were producers“.

A method that also concerns the dynamics on the set: “It is no coincidence that 98% of directors work alone. We can probably work together mainly because we are brothers, there is no competition between us except in fleeting moments. The choices of one become the choices of the other. On the set me (Marco, ed) I immediately dedicate myself to the actors, but he, who is also an operator, observes how the scene is born and chooses how to shoot it. Of course, we both have a say in each other’s choices“. A director who maneuvers the camera, a fact that in the past cinema could be seen as sacrilege. “We’re from the Machine Liberation Committee. Normally if a cinematographer tells the cameraman not to go and frame a badly lit part, that’s not good. If we’re here, that’s not how it works. For us, the actor of light is more important“.

————————————————– ————- The Manetti bros. they are Roman, but they explain their special relationship with two cities: Bologna (“Our adopted city”) And Naples, at the center of their last two films Song’e Napule And Ammore and Malavita. “The first was the film we made overwhelmed by a city that at every corner offers you something that inspires you. The second was for us the landing on successAs well as having been a happy and unexpected foray into the musical genre. “The balance between music and dialogue was the result not only of recklessness, but also of a lot of work. We reviewed all the musicals of our heart, timing the relationship between dialogue and music. We thought that Grease had the best relationship. Then, we wrote the screenplay, trying to do something that many Italian musicals, even those belonging to the past, did not do: to make music carry on the story, which must not be just a parenthesis. So in the script we left some spaces free, saying that there should have been a song there that talked about this or that“. To fill the empty space, in the meantime, they placed songs that could best describe the atmospheres they wanted to achieve. “Thus was born the idea of ​​making a song by Flashdance in Neapolitan“. At the end of the meeting, moderated by Alberto Crespi and Francesco Zippel, there is space for an exclusive clip of Diabolik. A car chase (“We shot it in three different cities to create our own Clerville”) With the title appearing in a stormy sky when, with a trick, Luca Marinelli’s Diabolik manages to escape Inspector Valerio Mastandrea. “For us it is very exciting. He’s an incredible character, the crowning glory of wanting to shoot what we like. He is able to put us on the side of evil“. But to do so, we will have to wait until next December 16, when the film, ready before the pandemic, will be released in theaters. ————————————————– ————-

