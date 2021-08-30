by Simona Balduzzi

original title: Close Encounters of the Third Kind

year: 1977

Country: USA

type: science fiction, dramatic

subject: Steven Spielberg

direction: Steven Spielberg

film script: Steven Spielberg

production: EMI Films

distribution: Columbia CEIAD

photography: Vilmos Zsigmond

special effects: Douglas Trumbull

music: John Williams

Cast: Richard Dreyfuss, Francois Truffaut, Teri Garr, Melinda Dillon, Shawn Bishop, Adrienne Campbell, Justin Dreyfuss, Cary Duffey, Bob Balaban, Roberts Blossom, Merrill Connally, George DiCenzo, Lance Henriksen, Warren Kemmerling, J. Patrick McNamara, Gene Dynarski, Josef Sommer

With 9 nominations to the 2 Academy Awards and 4 nominations to the Golden Globes, “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” (1977) directed by Stephen Spielberg, grossed $ 2.9 million al Box Office Usa, with a worldwide gross of over 300 million dollars. The American film critic Jonathan Rosenbaum defined it “the best expression of the good part of Spielberg ». In addition to a brief appearance by Allen Hynek– who advised on the making of the film – it is known that the title is derived from “The UFO Experience” (1972). More than appreciable, is also the contribution of the French ufologist Jacques Vallee, who drew the character of Claude Lacombe (Francois Truffaut); moreover, the role of Roy Neary (Richard Dreyfuss), was originally thought of by Spielberg for Jack Nicholson. Light and music blend together here, constituting the leitmotif of the plot, which symbolizes a call to brotherhood, a direct message primarily to the purest spirits. Apart from special effects (which are extraordinary), the emotional involvement is full of empathy, for which even today the viewer is captivated by the events narrated. Or rather, ‘abductee’.

Plot

Claude Lacombe (Francois Truffaut)is a French scientist guest of honor of the Montsoreau Conference, in the desert of Sonora: his US interpreter David Laughlin (Bob Balaban), together with other scientific researchers, they find the famous one “Squadron 19“, with 5 torpedo aircraft TBM Avengers disappeared in the area of Bermuda Triangle during a normal exercise in December 1945. Although there is no trace of the pilots, the aircraft are intact. From that moment we begin to investigate a series of events involving different people in different places, which apparently seem to have no explanation.