“Close groups that incite hatred”

S.Elena Gomez, 28, is taking advantage of this forced quarantine period to come up with ideas on how make the world better. Earlier this month, during an interview on Variety and on the podcast of iHeart, The Big Ticket, the singer of Lose you to love me she stated that this period of solitude allowed her to have “the opportunity to learn a lot about my country in a way I’ve never had before. “

Pressure on Facebook

This awareness led the artist to decide to personally write to Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg, top management of Facebook, asking them to monitor in greater depth the groups that, on social networks, incite hatred and racism. And of close them once and for all.

Serious problem

We have a serious problem»Wrote Selena,« Facebook and Instagram are used for spreading hatred, disinformation, racism and fanaticism. I call you both to help stop this. Shut down groups and users focused on spreading hate speech, violence and disinformation. Our future depends on this ”.

Vote danger

Then, also thinking about the upcoming American elections, which will take place next November, the artist wrote that “we cannot afford to have wrong information about the vote. There must be a verification of the facts and responsibilities “and concluded the message by saying that he hopes to”hear from you as soon as possible“.

Now we await the replies of the two names called into question, who have always said to each other commit to wanting to improve, also from a social and human point of view, their virtual “creations”.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED


