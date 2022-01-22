Close on credit transfer and invoice discount

This tightening will do very, very badly and risk blocking the construction market. We refer to the squeeze on credit transfer and invoice discount introduced byarticle 26 of the Sostegni-ter decree-law to be published in the Gazzetta. In fact, article 26 prohibits further assignments of credit beyond the first one. Therefore, just one step from the customer onwards. In addition, the credits that as of February 7, 2022 were the subject of a previous sale or discount may be only one further transfer.

In fact Article 26 extinguishes the assignment of credit and effectively ditches the discount on the invoice. And, if it is not modified by Parliament, it will probably greatly reduce the fervor registered in construction in the last year and a half. An unfortunate and incomprehensible choice. Moreover, we note that article 121 is subject to the twelfth modification within 18 months.

The Sostegni-ter decree-law is entitled “Urgent measures to support businesses and economic operators, labor, health and local services, connected to the COVID-19 emergency, as well as to contain the effects of price increases in the electricity sector”. It will probably see the light in the Official Gazette that will appear tonight.

Curiously, the press release of the Government on Sostegni-ter does not mention the provision in art. 26 which, moreover, will have a strong impact on construction activity.

The first comments on the squeeze

The first comments by Federlegno and Ance on the tightening introduced by the Draghi government were very harsh.

So the president Claudio Feltrin from FederlegnoArredo he is forced “to acknowledge that the government has decided to deny itself, throwing entrepreneurs and families into complete chaos and blocking a leading sector such as construction for the whole country”.

And again: “A truly incomprehensible decision, as well as unjustified, which would, in fact, make the option of the discount on the invoice inapplicable by all entrepreneurs, large and small, which precisely on the basis of what was decided with the Budget Law at the end of the year, have planned investments and work plans

Gabriele Buia di Ance also goes down hard: ““ Enough with the continuous changes to the functioning of the Superbonus. The uncertainty of the rules, even with retroactive measures, discourages the market and the most serious companies.

The objective of combating fraud is right, but thousands of citizens and legitimate businesses engaged in energy and seismic redevelopment interventions cannot be continually hit.. Now they will necessarily have to review the contractual conditions with the owners, generating thousands of disputes and a blockade of the market“.