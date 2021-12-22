Close on New Year’s Eve in Germany. Stop discos and Bundesliga behind closed doors

BERND VON JUTRCZENKA via Getty Images German Chancellor Olaf Scholz looks down as he addresses a press conference following consultations with the premiers of the German federal states on measures to curb the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, at the Chancellery in Berlin on December 21, 2021. – Germany’s leaders on December 21 limited private New Year’s parties to 10 people and banned spectators from football games to stem Omicron’s spread, stopping short of imposing new coronavirus curbs before Christmas. (Photo by Bernd von Jutrczenka / POOL / AFP) (Photo by BERND VON JUTRCZENKA / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Omicron runs fast and Europe returns to close itself – or to prepare to do so, in different forms and shades – in the face of the nightmare of finding itself with hospitals full under the pressure of the latest, treacherous variant of Covid. But if in some medium and small countries the restrictions (up to the lockdown number 3 of Denmark and the Netherlands) are already in force, in the major nations of the Old Continent the further measures are postponed to after Christmas: especially targeting the New Year, with Germany in the lead to announce the de facto cancellation together with the imposition of football matches behind closed doors in the Bundesliga and not only from 28 December.

For now, however, we proceed in no particular order. Even within the EU, where 7 other states (Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Austria, Ireland, Latvia, Sweden) follow the Italian decision – initially contested by Brussels to the Mario Draghi government – to introduce first week of January the obligation of the swab for any traveler: included within the borders of the Union.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson’s United Kingdom remains the country with the most Omicron cases in this part of the world (another 90,000 today), although with levels of increase now similar to those of France or Germany and lower in relation to the population than Denmark or Ireland.

But the shaky Prime Minister Tory for now insists on having to go beyond the soft restraints reinstated in recent weeks by his so-called ‘plan B’. The current data “do not justify” new crackdowns “before Christmas”, he clarified today, not without reiterating however – despite the relaunch of vaccines and third booster doses to about one million a day on the island – of “not being able to exclude any further measures after ”December 25th. In fact, the confirmation of what appeared evident yesterday: that is, that some close – whether it is a new semi lockdown or something less – is postponed, but probably only slightly. And only for reasons of internal political consensus and economic considerations. A choice accompanied by the promise of a new mega package of public aid worth one billion pounds destined for those sectors of the business (primarily pubs and restaurants) already affected by the first consequences of the fear of Omicron; and which nevertheless does not convince various doctors or scientists.

Including former executive consultants such as Professor Jeremy Farrar, who warns on the “dizzying transmissibility” shown so far by the new variant, even in the absence of consolidated data on the definitive impact on mortality and hospitalizations, allowing a maximum of “24- 36 hours ”to decide at the last minute on some reintroduction of hard precautionary closures.

From Belgium comes, if nothing else, the positive news of a first apparent change in the direction of a containment of the wave thanks to a series of measures adopted in time, but decidedly lighter than those invoked by the experts (return of the binding mask, interruption of lessons at school, resumption of distance learning for children and teenagers).

In any case, the cleaver on New Year’s parties is already starting to fall almost everywhere. With the cancellation of large traditional square events such as Trafalgar Square in London or other capitals and cities large and small in Europe and the world. While in Great Britain itself the local governments of Scotland and Wales, led by independence and Labor, are taking a few more partial steps than what is currently done at the central level by BoJo for England: not only imposing the cancellation of the celebration of New Year’s Eve of Hogmanay, a traditional public event in Edinburgh, but also limitations in the case of Scotland on the attendance in night clubs and mass events in the order of hundreds of people; closed doors in stadiums in both territories.

Everything, however, always starting from the post-Christmas week.

On the other hand, as since after Christmas, the anticipated restrictions for probable in France are destined to trigger, where in Paris the infections recorded with Omicron have risen to at least one third of the total. Or those announced tonight for certain in Germany by the new chancellor Olaf Scholz, with the stop to spectators for football matches from the 28th and the close concentrated on New Year’s Eve parties (generally more crowded than the family reunions of the Nativity) which this year will have to be reduced to home gatherings of 10 people maximum: under 14 excluded, but not without more drastic limitations for the unvaccinated. If only because – Angela Merkel’s successor cut short – not even this year “is party time”.