close solution to the Hamilton case?

The tug-of-war between Mercedes and FIA on the conclusion of the 2021 World Championship a month ago in Yas Marina could be at a turning point.

One month after the controversial conclusion of the World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi (it was Sunday 12 December), Lewis Hamilton’s silence continues to make noise, while the uncertainty about his participation in the World Championship which kicks off on March 20 in Bahrain continues. The solution of the case, however, could be closeindeed it inevitably is. In the last hour it does discuss the absence of Michael Masi (but also that of Nikolas Tombazis) from the new FIA organization chart.

As you know, the International Automobile Federation has been around for a few weeks a new president: it is Mohammed Ben Sulayem who took over from Jean Todt. Among the many new entries in the high offices of the FIA ​​itself, in “Single Seater” sector (single seater) of the mirror relating to the “General Organization” they no longer appear – currently, at least – the names of Michael Masi and that of Nikolas Tombazis. In their place figure Peter Bayer, who is also the new General Secretary for Motor Sport. In the previous organization chart, the Australian Clerk of the Course and the ex-Ferrari engineer from Greece were respectively responsible for Sporting Matters and Technical Matters in the single-seater sector. It could simply mean that both will continue to carry out their current functions, but under a more direct responsibility of the Secretary General himself or in the aftermath of a redefinition of their respective competences and responsibilities. In the case of Tombazis, a “temporary” absence cannot be ruled out, linked to the reorganization of his current office. Masi’s “cancellation” is more mysterious, given the controversy surrounding his work in 2021, especially in the chaotic Saudi Arabian GP and then in the Abu Dhabi “showdown”).

According to reports from the BBC and other sources, Mercedes (who denies the circumstance, however) he would ask for the “head” of both to close the Abu Dhabi affair and turn the page. The FIA ​​investigation on the Abu Dhabi “facts” is still ongoing and could take a couple of more weeks to know the outcome. Old story, to tell the truth. Or the turning point, at this point around the corner, capable of erasing any doubt … residual on the participation of the seven-time world champion Hamilton in the 2022 World Cup.