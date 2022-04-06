Close the official Formula 1 NFT game and the tokens are useless

Image : F1 Delta Time

F1 Delta Time, an official NFT and cryptocurrency racing game that launched in 2019, closed its doors last March. This leaves everyone who spent money and invested in the project probably wishing they had done something else.

The game, which was one of the first titles NFT officially licensed, years before other leagues and sports got involved in this turbulent business, announced its closure on March 15, giving users… one day, before the game shut down on March 16. if you have never seen F1 Delta Timeand you’re thinking, “Wow, did I miss an exciting Formula 1 racing game?” No you didn’t:

Games crash all the time, but what’s remarkable about this case is that at one point it was a pretty big deal, at least in this NFT space. Example: the Most expensive NFT sold in all of 2019 it was a car for this game, which was over $100,000. Add to this the official F1 license and the promise that gamers would have the ability to ‘play to win’, and we have proof of how well NFT games could work.

Item sales had been stagnant for more than two years prior to closing. Screenshot : OpenSea.

However, since the company that owns the game, Animoca, cannot renew the F1 license, it is now also proof of what happens when a licensed NFT game dies. All that money spent on cars and other items (some players would later have spent nearly $300,000 in a single transaction) is now apparently worthless. Sure, the tokens still exist, but without the game they were purchased for they have no real value.

Fully aware of this, the developers have promised owners of those F1 NFTs that they can now have some generic replacement tokens for a completely different racing game:

As part of our commitment to an open ecosystem, we offer F1® Delta Time asset owners the following options: – All F1® Delta Time car owners will receive replacement carswhich will be equivalent cars for the REVV Racing game on Polygon based on the rarity and power of their original F1® Delta Time cars. – Your F1® Delta Time cars can be exchanged for a Race Passwhich is used for staking and gives access to future NFT mints and airdrops. – Staking v4.0 will have our largest reward pool yet: 20 million REVV. To participate, you will need to use your new REVV Racing assets along with a Race Pass. Future betting events to be announced. -Event Segment owners receive 6 months of rewards and an option to redeem for track couponsredeemable for a REVV Motorsport track NFT in the future. – 2019 Crates and 2020 Keys can be linked and staked in a SHRD Win Pool on Polygon. – All other F1® Delta Time assets can be exchanged for proxy assets which will be used in the future to earn NFTs for products across the REVV Motorsport ecosystem.

Like I said, games get shut down all the time and a lot of them have had players spend money on items, levels, weapons, and other types of digital content. The difference here is that in normal video games, those are part of the experience. The elements of this game, like everything else related to cryptocurrencies, were presented as an investment. Ugh.