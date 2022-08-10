close to Kylie Jenner’s ex Tyga?

Maeva Ghennam is invited by rapper Tyga to attend his VIP showcase in Mykonos. The candidate would have ended the evening in her villa. We tell you everything.

Maeva Ghennam: hit on by famous rappers on social networks?

It is necessary to believe that Maeva Ghennam has an international reputation. After being followed by Khloé Kardashian on Instagram, the Marseillaise revealed to receive messages from several American stars in his DM. Especially rappers.

In September 2021, Julien Tanti published a story of the young woman who had caused a stir. And for good reason, the two influencers claimed to have received messages from Tyga and Swae Lee. ” All America’s Rappers “Write to Maeva Ghennam according to Julien Tanti.

But this is not the first time that Kylie Jenner’s ex has approached a French reality TV candidate. A year earlier, Marine El Himer also confided that she had been contacted by the artist. In Instagram story, she shared a screenshot of the messages sent by Tyga. The latter had commented on one of his publications with two fire emojis before asking him how she was doing.

Maeva Ghennam: invited to a showcase by rapper Tyga?

If Marine El Himer had preferred not to answer him at the time, it must be believed that Maeva Ghennam has forged links with the American rapper. Indeed, the reality TV candidate is currently in Greece, in Mykonos. In her story, she posted several videos of her at a showcase. According to the account @badfunny.tv, it would be Tyga’s showcase.

In his story, he writes: “Maeva is currently with Tyga in Mykonos. He invited him to his VIP showcase and there they went to his villa. I told you that Maeva is in Miami in her head with Kylie Jenner’s ex.

Then add: “in your opinion Boli will be angry” ? Indeed, the rumor says that Maeva would be in a relationship for more than a year in secret. In any case, this is not the first time that the young woman has been attributed a relationship with a rapper. You have to believe thatbetween Booba and Tyga, there is only one step. However, this information should be taken with a grain of salt. Case to follow.