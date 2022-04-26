Close to the couple says that Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina live a “very complicated” family moment

close friend of Georgina Rodriguez, Ivan Garciahas said that he hopes to see her smile again very soon after the death of her son in childbirth.

Garciaone of the friends that the model calls ‘Darlings‘ and that appeared on his show Netflix I’m Georginasaid that the past week had been “very complicated” after the death of the twin baby he was expecting with Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to him, the Spanish model is ‘very strong’ and he would get a lot of help from his friends and family to get over the tragedy.

Ivan told the Spanish TV show Ya Son las 8: ‘It’s been a very complicated week, which is normal.

It is a very beautiful photo but it also has a lot of sadness. We were expecting two little people and it couldn’t be.

And I add: “I’m not going to say anything because they have asked for privacy, but the baby was a very loved little person.”

“She has always said that her children come first and that she will give the girl all her love.

‘Cristiano and Georgina are a very close couple. Georgina is very strong and she knows that we are all here.

‘She knows that her circle of family and friends will help her. I hope we can see her really smiling again soon.”

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo They returned home with their newborn daughter on Thursday and shared an adorable family photo to give their fans hope that they will soon get over the tragedy. They accompanied the post saying, “Home sweet home.”

And they added: “Gio and our little girl are finally with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all feel the love and respect you have for our family. Now is the time to be thankful for the life we ​​have just received in this world. ??????????”