Close to the couple says that Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina live a “very complicated” family moment

close friend of Georgina Rodriguez, Ivan Garciahas said that he hopes to see her smile again very soon after the death of her son in childbirth.

Garciaone of the friends that the model calls ‘Darlings‘ and that appeared on his show Netflix I’m Georginasaid that the past week had been “very complicated” after the death of the twin baby he was expecting with Cristiano Ronaldo.

