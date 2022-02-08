closed a gym, fined a supermarket

Controls by the Municipal Police continue Scafati to verify compliance with anti-Covid regulations. In recent days, the agents have ordered the closure of a gym for a day, after having ascertained the presence of an instructor who had tested positive for Covid: the owner of the activity was sanctioned because he had not ordered the sanitation of the local and had not informed the gym-goers of the instructor’s positivity. Two employees of a well-known supermarket also ended up in the sights of the brigade, who were at work despite not having the mandatory green pass; also in this case the person in charge of the activity was sanctioned for failing to check.

Comments

“The health emergency we are still facing – underlined the mayor Cristoforo Salvati – is requiring our local Police agents to make a decisive effort, higher than the ordinary one, having to combine ordinary activities, aimed at controlling the territory and fighting illegality, also those for ascertaining compliance with anti- covid. We will continue to be inflexible towards those who, in defiance of anti-contagion security protocols, endanger the health of citizens. At the same time we will continue to ask the scafatesi for collaboration to respect the rules, not hesitating to denounce those who do not respect them. For the protection of all. ”

“None – added the councilor of the Municipal Police Pasquale Vitiello – would like to go so far as to close a business, but the rules must always be respected, especially when the health and safety of a community is at stake. We still want to appeal to all our fellow citizens to whom we ask a sense of responsibility. In this particular historical moment we all have the duty to do our part, to respect the rules to demonstrate our sense of duty and belonging to this community “.