closed beta found on PS5, that’s how much it weighs – Nerd4.life

Elden Ring may have been postponed for a month, but the excitement for FromSofware’s new game has certainly not waned. Now, players are waiting for the arrival of the closed beta, or a test phase also known as Network Test through which we can try Elden Ring. PlayStation Game Size also found the Elden Ring closed beta on PS5 and indicated the weight of the download.

As you can see for yourself below, Elden Ring Network Test Version will weigh on PS5 6,888 GB, without considering further updates that could be added in the coming days. We remind you that the start of the closed beta is set for November 12th and that to access it was necessary to register. Bandai Namco will select a limited number of players and send out invitations.

Whereas the Elden Ring beta file has been added on PlayStation server (at least in the PS5 version) it is possible that Bandai Namco is now ready to send invitations to players. Remember to keep an eye on your email these days so as not to risk losing the invitation from the Japanese company.

Recall that Elden Ring is the new game from FromSoftware and Hidetaka Miiyazaki. This is an evolution of the souls-like genre: how different will it be? We will be able to find out with the beta, but for now we already know that we will have – for the first time – an open world instead of a series of areas connected to each other in a more or less linear way.

As mentioned, the Elden Ring release date has been postponed. Today, however, we will be able to see a 15-minute gameplay video, here’s what time.