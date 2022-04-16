Closed destination? The German press assures that Haaland and…

It was no secret to anyone that Erling Haaland will give the definitive answer about his future in April. Although it has not yet been officially pronounced, the truth is that behind the scenes all his signing is ‘cooking’. Since the Norwegian mentioned the destinations that are most welcoming to him, both FC Barcelona, ​​Manchester City and Real Madrid have remained candidates to acquire the attacker’s services.

However, according to the newspaper ‘SPORT’, from Germany they already handle information that ensures that the ‘9’ will sign with Manchester City. The attacker has a very good relationship with Borussia Dortmund, so in the next few days he will be revealing what his new team will be, so that the operation can be formalized in time and thus the Germans can close their planning for the following season.

Recently, Jan Åage Fjortoft, spokesman for the footballer and close friend of the Haaland family, indicated through his ‘Twitter’ account that Real Madrid had not been ruled out of the bid for the Scandinavian. For its part, Barça would not have received any definitive communication yet, but they know first-hand from Mino Raiola that the chances that they can sign the ‘killer’ are very complicatedalthough they have not given the final “no”.

At the moment, the player’s representatives remain silent, but everything indicates that it will be the ‘citizens’ who win the ‘race’ to sign him. The negotiations between both parties would have intensified due to City’s fear of losing him, so they would already have on the table the offer to work with Dortmund on their transfer. The payment, based on various information, would be in two parts, with figures higher than those stipulated in the contract.

Full by Adeyemi

One of the reasons why the Teutonic team would have given Haaland an ‘ultimatum’ would be because of Karim Adeyemi’s move. The BVB wants to close that operation as soon as possible, but first they need to know for sure if the Nordic will have a new destination in the summer. Time is running out, and it seems that the chances of it landing in Barcelona or Madrid are getting smaller and smaller.