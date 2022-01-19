Closed gym for covid, the owner does not give up

If there is one thing that journalists are constantly criticized for, it is always and only giving bad news. To ride the wave of a topic of interest and then to leave it there, without giving updates on developments: but how will that story end then? What happened to the guy? AND the story of Sergio in fact it deserves to be told to the end. “I quit my life right now” he had told me last fall a second after having closed his gym forever, which could not withstand the blow inflicted by the covid, in the absence of refreshments able to cover the expenses and the equipment that had been stopped for months.

“It was not the virus that killed my business, but the state” he had said embittered, consoled only by the closeness of those who unexpectedly expressed his generosity (and the gesture of that elderly lady who brought him a stuffed animal brings good luck).

And evidently that little animal brings good luck (a squirrel), together with that tenacity that real sportspeople know well (Sergio has participated in the World Championships and Olympics) have brought him back to the surface: “I reopen. I wanted to tell you. I hardly lose myself. soul, but this time I went close: but I reacted because I realized that I could feel sorry for myself. I reorganized myself to start over and I succeeded: in January I open a center that offers a revolutionary training system and I do it thanks to an entrepreneur of the well-being that invented it. Today I can leave again “.

But there is curiosity about Sergio’s new project. He always tells what it is, who can’t wait to get back to work: “It is a system that is dedicated to the person individually: therefore it is not a gym, it is not a personal trainer session, but a new training concept conceived by a Milanese friend and entrepreneur. People will have an entire space available exclusively for the duration of the session (one to one) and this reduces the risk of contagion to zero because everything is sanitized time by time . There have been no difficulties at the moment but I suppose it will be challenging to make potential customers perceive that this is an international novelty, and how all the novelties must be metabolized. The system does not use external aids (such as electrostimulation) and is extremely effective and efficient”.

“Expectations? I expect a lot, also because as an entrepreneur I get back into the game as a promoter of this novelty, but I already know that the start will be gradual. The location is in via Brenta, a parallel to via Bellaria. On the opening date, there we are almost: 10 days at the most and here we are! “. And then good luck to Sergio, who will soon be able to continue working in his sector, burned but not demolished by a crisis that has heavily affected his sector.