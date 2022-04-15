Closed in isolation center. Everyone coughs and spits in buckets

While Covid cases continue to rise in Shanghai still in lockdown, the testimony of the Italian Alessandro Pavanello arrives, locked up in an isolation center after having tested positive: “There is no lack of food, but the hygiene conditions are very bad”.

“There are no showers here, everyone has a basin to wash. Everyone coughs and spits into a large bucket. It is difficult to sleep, because the lights stay on even in the night.” This is the story that Alexander Pavanello31, and a 6-year-old resident of Shanghai, China, did it through his own account Instagram from an isolation center after testing positive for COVID-19. The city is indeed in lockdown rigid since last March 28 due to a surge in Coronavirus infections due to the spread of the variant Omicron and the infected are transferred to ad hoc structures, which cannot leave until after 3 negative swabs.

Alessandro, who does the job musical producer, she shares one of the dozen open rooms with four people, she doesn’t sleep because the neon lights are kept on even at night and she can’t take a shower. The structure, where he arrived after having tested positive during a mass test organized by the local administration in recent days, can accommodate up to 600 thousand people. “The food is not lacking, but the hygienic conditions are bad, “he said.” But it could be worse: my girlfriend is in another isolation center where bathrooms are shared between men and women, “he explained in an interview with Corriere della Sera. In short, the situation continues to be difficult, with revolts by the population left without food and often without drinking water.

Meanwhile, the numbers don’t drop. Cases of Covid-19 have marked a new leap in Shanghai, touching 28,000 on Wednesday, almost 2,000 more than the previous day, according to updates from the National Health Commission. The Municipal Health Commission has announced that the city currently has nine people positive for the virus in serious condition, including eight between the ages of 70 and 93, and at high risk for serious illness and because they are not vaccinated against the Coronavirus.