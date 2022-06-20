Closed public bathroom unleashes the wrath of Cuban singer Cándido Fabré

A closed public bathroom in the Cupet Gaspar Servicentro in the central province of Ciego de Ávila unleashed the wrath of Cuban musician Cándido Fabré, who defines himself as the most revolutionary among revolutionaries.

Knowing that the place had already been closed by the person in charge, the artist asked to be filmed and gave a speech to denounce the situation.

“I’m not a slanderer, I’m all Cuban, a revolutionary, but this hurts, here people want to urinate and you can’t because they say that the bathroom is rented and that the partner leaves at six in the afternoon,” says Fabré in your video.

“This when the State did it, it did it so that it is in function of the people that come here. What do we do? Pee in the street? I believe that this is not Revolution. That is not the fault of the Yankee blockade. This is not the revolution that Fidel Castro made,” he argued.

“You know that I am Cándido Fabré, I am not a popularizer, I am more revolutionary than anyone else, but this is cheeky,” he continued, visibly indignant.

“The bathroom is locked because they rented it to a whore so that the town doesn’t care, the first stupid ones are the ones who rent places like these. This has to remain in the hands of the State and the State assume what it has to do”, concluded the artist.

Many Cubans have reacted to the images by leaving messages for Fabré.

“Excuse me, Cándido Fabre, but I have to tell you that the person who has rented the premises is a human being, who rented it because he has no other means of livelihood, and he keeps it clean, with soap, paper that many places that are not leased, they don’t even work. But as a human being he deserves a break. Because the state does not assume it, how can an individual do it and not a state”, said Valia Tarragó.

“It’s good that Cándido collided with reality as many more artists and personalities in this country are going to collide with these problems. There are many problems in this country and it is not the fault of the blockade. It’s already good yaaa, there’s a lot of nerve here, I’m from Ciego de Ávila, this here is a disaster, the places have to be hygienic and efficient, but we’re not going to achieve that until there’s a radical change,” Dahomey Cowan added. , who lives in the province where Fabré experienced the incident.

“What matters to the people is freedom. Cándido, do you think that, with so many problems, blackouts, queues, etc., etc. They’re going to worry about a closed bathroom. How bad are you ”, stressed the user Yanexy Naranjo Pérez.

At the beginning of May, the singer was involved in another controversy after charging a significant sum of money to the provincial government of Las Tunas for a presentation within the celebrations for the first of May.

according to the platform cybercubaCándido made a small live broadcast before the concert and was upset by those who demanded that he charge on a day considered “historic” by the regime.

“If we talk about money, the presence of Cándido not here, in the world, is worth millions, because I am me, exclusive. It’s not speculation, people know that,” he explained.

“Listen, if there is someone who does not need to have the Cuban flag in his hand, his name is Cándido Fabré. I take it here, where it has to be taken”, added the Cuban musician and improviser.