closed the Angel’s Medicine department

MESTRE – “Second Medicine” closed for Covid. The management of the Angelo’s hospital had to make this decision yesterday, 7 March, after some were found infected in the ward, in order to avoid the outbreak of an outbreak. In the face of a first positive case, the foreseen procedures were immediately activated: after the screening round, two patients and two operators were infected. “For a few days, therefore, this part of the medicine is subject to a further monitoring to verify any other cases and, in the meantime, the visits are suspended “, explain from theUlss 3 Serenissima.

THE PRECAUTIONS

A precautionary measure, taken to prevent the virus from making its way by giving space to a cluster. Relatives of hospitalized patients will therefore not be able to enter, until further notice, but with an exception: admission to the ward is allowed in the event of a serious or terminal patient, “after careful evaluation of the vaccination status of the family member who enters”. Usually, barring complications, the lock lasts about a week, time to make sure that it can be reopened with the utmost safety, for everyone.

It has been a while since hospital wards have not been closed due to Covid. Situation that had become normal during the worst times of the pandemic. On the other hand, only isolation allows the infection to be circumscribed by protecting the sick and health workers. It is impossible to understand what the source of the infection could be: that is, whether it was brought by a worker or some relative. Even if the pandemic is clearly improving, the emergency is not over and the attention must be kept high, even more so in the places of care. In the meantime, on the Covid front, it is worth noting the definitive closure of the buffer point in Drive through mode (by accessing by car) in Piazzale Giustiniani, Cipressina area. Which, you will remember, was one of the locations stormed during the latest pandemic wave: for weeks, after Christmas, the neighborhood was in the grip of traffic, with long queues of cars waiting from dawn to late at night. , and the smog caused by the engines. There were moments of tension for the threatened operators, one even hit, up to the probably arson that destroyed one of the two lines, which was no longer restored.

The service has been transferred to the parking lot at the terminus of the tram in Favaro, where yesterday morning the first Ukrainian refugees in the city who fled the war arrived for routine checks.

MORE INFORMATION



















Meanwhile, on the statistical side, it should be noted that the healed in the province have risen to 207,002. New infected people continue to be registered in the order of 380 people a day. The positives continue to decline and are now 9,257. Inpatients are also dropping, now 127, with only three intensive therapies, never so low in recent months. So far, Ulss 3 has administered a total of 1,415,157 vaccines, while 4 from eastern Veneto 511,450.