closed the operation to bring him to Serie A – SOS Fanta

Michael Cuisance restarts from Italy. As reported Sky, Venezia has secured the French midfielder born in ’99. It is not yet official, but the operation is practically closed: the player is now in Venice for medical examinations. Between CSKA and Venezia he chose Zanetti’s team. Operation worth about 4 million euros, which buys it from Bayern Monk. This year he found very little space in Bavaria, only two appearances with one goal.

Cuisance is a 22-year-old French central midfielder, in a fantasy football key, it is the classic repair auction betting a bit like Busio or Samardzic was at Udinese. In the midfield of Venice he should find space as a holder, he will fight for a shirt. Zanetti will have to work on his character, given that a little genius and recklessness.

Sky presents it like this: “Central midfielder of good technical qualities, so much so that he has also been used several times as an attacking midfielder, Cuisance did very well at the beginning of his career at a very young age at Borussia Monchengladbach. In 2019 the transfer to Bayern Munich and then, a year later, the loan to Olympique Marseille where, however, he did not shine. In these first six months of the season he has been used only once at Bayern, for 12 minutes, in the Bundesliga and once in the German Cup, where he also scored “.

