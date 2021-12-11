Closer and closer to the citizen – Photo 1 of 5

Business

One more opportunity to be close to the citizens. The new Asm Set counter opened inside the La Fattoria shopping center, located along State road 16, just outside the city, is open and operational from Thursday 9 December.

Located in the central block of the shopping center, the new counter represents a further effort made by Asm Set to be present throughout the territory and constantly close to its 42 thousand customers and in addition to those of Rovigo, open every day even on Saturday mornings, of Occhiobello, of Lendinara and of Badia Polesine.

“The opening of this new counter represents a visible and concrete gesture to demonstrate all our closeness to our customers and to those who are about to become one, in particular to the citizens of Rovigo and Polesana” comments the chairman of the board of directors of Asm Set Manuela Nissotti.

The counter of the La Fattoria shopping center, whose official inauguration will be held in January, after the holiday period, will welcome customers on Mondays from 12 to 18.30, from Tuesday to Friday from 10 to 18.30 Here you can proceed with the activation or modification of the gas and electricity supply contracts, the verification of the payment status, the bank domiciliation of invoices as well as requesting personalized advice on gas offers and electricity more suited to the needs of each family or business.

However, the online counter, the toll-free number 800.100.309 and the customer service remain active, in order to offer the widest possible assistance to customers. Addresses and timetables are available on the Asm Set website: www.asmset.ro.it.

