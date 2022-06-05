“Closer” returned. Marital conflicts in modern times

23 years ago, Buenos Aires and the main cities of the world supposedly lived shortly after the end of the last season of the old century, quite worried about the change of the millennium. Concern that was embodied with the acronym Y2K, implying that all computers, from the home to the most sophisticated for services and different massive utilities, would collapse as soon as the fateful year 2000 started. Luckily, none of those predictions materialized into reality. , a temporary change that still found the world of cell phones without the current progress. At that time messages came and went through the Messengerbecause the WhatsApp It had not yet been invented and subsequent applications, much less so. In 1999, after a brilliant success in the majestic area of ​​Broadway in the United States, two years later the Patrick Marber’s stage comedy called “Closer”which alluded at that time to the modernization of social communications, before the phenomena of social networks exploded for different reasons in current cell phones.

The legendary Broadway theater, a few meters from the Obelisk, which for much of the ’90s had been used first as a cinema and later as a room where the recitals attracted large audiences when Yes, King Crimson, Marcela Morelo and guitarist Steve Howe performed , months before the crossing of millennia, it recovered its theatrical profile before the arrival of a piece that everyone wanted to know about. That famous location near Libertad Street had exposed the construction of a hotel with the same name, also adding internal building details to the performance hall, times when the remembered play had its first version with local performers. The first season of this dramatic comedy undressing the harsh conflicts of couples, featured the performances of Leonardo Sbaraglia, Leticia Brédice, Susu Pecoraro and Jorge Marrale. At that time, the presence of a large screen in the back, showing the chats exchanged by all the people involved in that situation, caused astonishment and surprise due to the novelty of the system used. Twenty-three years later, technology has obviously evolved a great deal in the art of contacting each other, but couple problems, in addition to digital evolution, continue at this point in the new century, relentlessly impacting human daily life.

Scenes from life as a couple

Two decades and a few years later, the historic work of Patrick Marber finds the third local version of the piece, performed by Carolina del Carmen Peleritti, Sofía Gala, Juan Gil Navarro and Gonzalo Valenzuela, who in this structure embody Anna, Alice, Dan and Larry. In the Comafi Multitheatre, the story finds four strangers who fall seduced by their desires, in a framework of constantly intertwined relationships. The possessive attitude, the deceptions and the interest in knowing the truth, will expose the utopian possibility so that these beings can find happiness and be together. The work in the United States was a booma piece that reached several capitals around the world, while the producers agreed on a movie about this piece, which had figures like Jude Law, Natalie Portman, Julia Roberts and Clive Owen in 2004. In this Buenos Aires opportunity, An adequate digital screen bears the scenic responsibility of setting various places or modern situations of communication, without forgetting the reproduction of an aquarium that becomes one of the places where these characters interact the most throughout the show.

The Corina Fiorillo’s direction is very successful, exposing with good tact and time the moments of absurd humor, the passing bill between the characters and the need they expose to feel loved despite their conflictive behaviors, situations where gestures and expressions configure an emotional surge, which however involved navigate with particular characteristics. Gala and Peleritti know how to make the most of the roles they play, being very close to them the task of Juan Gil Navarro and Gonzalo Valenzuela, intense characters who, in their desire to feel loved and safe, engage in controversial behavior where at every moment the tension exceeds everything expected. The crisis that couples go through on a daily basis, whatever the technological context in which societies are managed, remains in force and this work by Patrick Marber performed by a new squad of interpreters, it reflects the armored validity of a theatrical classic that does not show the passage of time at any time.

closer

Comafi Multitheater. 1283 Corrientes Avenue. CABA

