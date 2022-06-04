Closer sees Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom in couples therapy and Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron not far from having to resort to it; Tom Cruise sucks his face; Kylian Mbappé yachting with supermodels; Florence Foresti roland-garroule (shovels)

Tom Cruise is a fan of the “Geisha Facial” : no, little pranksters, it’s not a disgusting sexual ending, it’s a Japanese massage known to rejuvenate the complexion and the skin. And the recipe is disgusting: dried nightingale droppings, rice bran and water. To pass the pill, we are told that everything is cleaned with UV rays before application… Yeah. Count the modest sum of 160 euros for the display and visible results in 10 years. Given the insolent brilliance of the young first Tom / Maverick, 59, in Cannes, we should perhaps get into the niche, I have a recipe based on Concarneau guano, if that tells you…

Kylian Mbappé, best sales representative of the “France” brand. At a time when a bunch of students are rowing on Parcours Sup, the gifted footballer is working on the image in Cannes. Jet ski with the pretty granddads during the day, tuxedo with Eva Longoria or Naomi Campbell to raise funds; irreproachable conduct in the fabulous parties after screenings… Closer tells us that he “is at ease on all terrains”. In short, a gold mine for France where he chose to stay despite gold bridges offered by other clubs. Not badly off at PSG despite everything; he should receive 50 million net per year, plus a small bonus of 100 million on signing the contract. It will make camemberts!

Sharon Stone has become a capricious diva. His calamitous participation in an auction sale, on the sidelines of the Cannes festival, forced the organizers to hastily cut short and canceled all profits. Arriving at the very last minute, the actress began by refusing to speak with the auctioneer. She decided to start without waiting for the auction and above all without respecting the rules of the genre, which are nevertheless quite strict: she offered her own bag and her card holder as a lot, which was not planned and wanted to give the decisive hammer blow. Except that it is absolutely forbidden. And finally, no doubt upset, she slammed the door a few minutes later, swinging at the public: “There is too much noise and you are not listening to me. I am leaving “. Poor Sharon, it must have seemed very far to her, the time when for another charity gala of the Festival, the Amfar, she gave all her guts and raised millions of dollars by creating prizes, over the course of the evening, like a kiss from Gorge Clooney, a live improvisation from Ringo Starr or lifting Rod Stewart’s kilt (and confirming that he wasn’t wearing a slop underneath). This time, the organizers did not applaud with both hands, and were forced to simply cancel the whole event just after the departure of the diva. Ooouhhh!

Read also

“Top Gun: Maverick”: Tom Cruise will be present at the Cannes Film Festival to present his new blockbuster

Closer sees Brigitte (Macron), angry with Emmanuel (Macron). The mag sells us a getaway to Fort Brégançon for the Ascension bridge in pudding water: Brigitte dreamed of the beach, foot massages and soft words whispered in the neck. As a result, she had a half-husband, monopolized by phone calls and files, even to the point of being planted there for the sea trip. Back on land, she would have “used all her power of persuasion to ‘he presses pause’. In the images, the couple is in shorts, sneakers / socks and looks rather relaxed, the president even laughing frankly when he sees his bodyguards having taken the broth fully dressed. To the point that Here, he sees only an idyllic, long-awaited stay, which has played its role of relaxation and rest and where our first lady has “rediscovered the taste for simplicity”. Maybe over there, she wasn’t the one who made the President’s omelette/salad?

Finally ! Roland Garros resumes in public, leaving the cameras to turn close-up on the stars of the bleachers! So who showed up this year? Palme d’or for Florence Foresti, with a discreet little kiss on the lips of her lover, Alexandre Kominech. The Swiss, 15 years younger than her, is a comedian like her and seems under the spell for almost a year. To see also in Public, Ophélie Meunier and her husband Mathieu Vergne, the silly smile of happy teenagers, and the air rather pinched on the side of Brogniart, Denis and Hortense, together for almost 20 years.

Chronicle of the Jubilee in very brief: no hay for Harry and Meghan, but for the Queen’s gift. Friday was marked by the only scheduled appearance of the Sussexes. Promise kept: no hay, to attend mass, Madame was soberly dressed in white with a little fascinator on her head, simple and effective. No booing, no incident, he was even heard a few cheers, before entering the cathedral. It should be noted that Her Majesties the Exiles respected the deal, imposed by the Queen’s entourage: the Netflix cameras which began to film Harry and Meghan at home, Kardashian style, remained at Uncle Sam’s. they will have to find something else to sell the sauce…

Read also

Cannes: Sharon Stone causes the failure of a charity auction of which she was the godmother

The Queen is therefore celebrating her 70 years of reign, and who says birthday says gift. From us, it will be… another canasson! To believe that the Gift committee of the Elysée is running out of ideas… After the Chinese president, three years ago, it was therefore the turn of Elisabeth II to receive a horse exfiltrated from the Republican Guard. Fabuleu (without x, for once, it’s not my fault) de Maucour, 7 years old, gray dress, whom the Head of State has chosen “wise, representative of the regiment”, can be used in particular to escort convoys royals. His official rider was able to accompany his mount to his destination. What heartbreak! Provided she had the time to tell him that over there, they take the roundabouts the wrong way and they eat stuffed sheep’s stomach…

In Monaco, Charlène nails us. The Princess has appeared in public several times in recent days, all smiles, beaming, sitting on all the rumors of a signed contract to keep her appearances to a bare minimum. First, it’s an evening with her daughter, to present a prize at the Fashion Awards. The sovereign herself wanted to immortalize the preparations on her networks: little Gabriella, 7, wore her first ball gown, with floral motifs and her mother, a magnificent long draped dress, in beige tones. And then, it’s the traditional Formula 1 Grand Prix: sky blue jumpsuit, knowing glances with Albert, a ray of sunshine at the prize giving ceremony with the children! Yoga, mediation and Roc Agel, it pays off!

Billie Eilish really doesn’t have a pot : addicted to porn at 11, dysmorphophobic at 13, depressed at 15, the singer of all records recently addressed her Gilles de la Tourette syndrome in a podcast: at home, it does not result in slews of untimely insults , but by a set of OCDs and tics that she manages to master on stage and in interviews. It’s sickening for such a young person!

Read also

Top Gun: Maverick Starring Tom Cruise Gross Over $100 Million In First Weekend

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are in couples therapy : together for 7 years, the singer and the actor were to marry this summer, but it seems compromised. The clouds are building up especially because of overloaded schedules, but each on his own.

Epilogue of the Depp/Heard trash trial: justice also took Johnny Depp’s side. After the surge of support for the ex of Vanessa Paradis on the networks, the verdict fell: YES the actress of Aquaman defamed her ex-husband. Amber Heard is ordered to pay some 15 million dollars in damages. Problem: she will probably have trouble paying the bill, and her team has already appealed the decision. For its part, the Pirate of the Caribbean receives a fine of 2 million. Conclusion: romances can be (very) ugly, and no, you can’t smear someone’s reputation lightly. Now, we must hope that the spirits are calm: since the start of the trial, the 36-year-old young woman has been called a witch, a liar, and would receive thousands of death threats every day. Shouldn’t be bullied anyway.

Advertising marriage in the Kardashian clan. Bad taste is like Madonna, it has no limit. Take your pick: Kim Kardashian’s older sister has invited the world to watch her strut her stuff in a wedding dress for the third time, this time in Portofino, America’s cheezy romantic mecca. Finally, in a dress: in fact, she hadn’t put it on, she wore a corset/bodysuit, and a gigantic lace veil, which represented a Virgin in prayer, signed Dolce and Gabbana. Moreover, the entire wedding was “sponsored” by Dolce and Gabana, from all the outfits, to the decoration and the transport of the guests in Riva, everything was chosen by the duo of designers known for their outrageous style. What to be sure of an avalanche of posts – until the overdose, moreover. The Italian brand thus intends to redo the icing after several dubious choices, such as the “slave” model sandal at more than 2300 dollars. Deluge of haunches in the air, throats too sustained, botoxed pouts. In the end, it was the groom who looked the most sober. If you can ignore his tattoos that cover his entire body, down to his scalp and face…

Read also

Kylian Mbappé consulted Emmanuel Macron and appreciated his “good advice”

And here is already our dolce card to finish: our new Minister of Sports, Amélie Oudéa-castéra was in a relationship with Gustavo Kuerten, the Brazilian Apollo of the tennis courts of the 2000s, aka Guga. Boris Johnson’s father obtained French nationality at the end of May. Stéphane Plaza comes out: he is straight. Vanessa paradis and Samuel Benchetrit came together, accomplices, to the Molières evening. Alain Delon is not about to recognize that he has gone too far in the education of his children: “I was a serious and strict father (…) Anthony is 60 years old, the age where you have to think like a man rather than like a kid”, nice. There you go, Zidane has become a grandfather: his first granddaughter, Sia, was born on May 19 and the page of our youth, as World Champions under Chirac, is definitely turned.

Read also

French bitch, extortionist: Vanessa Paradis according to Johnny Depp, Italian pouf’ armored: Carla Bruni according to Closer; Madonna gets dumped, Ophélie Winter gets tamed, Franck Dubosc a bit of both; Charlene of Monaco mulled over in South Africa;