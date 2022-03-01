Closer than ever: Against Putin’s wishes, the West closes ranks to make Russia a pariah

WASHINGTON.- If Vladimir Putin’s dream was to divide the West, militarily depress Europe and strengthen Russia, reality is pushing him into a nightmare. Far from fracturing his rivals, his decision to invade Ukraine has had the opposite effect: strengthened NATO, deepened the alliance of the United States with its European partners, who forged a solid common front, and increased the presence of Western troops in Eastern Europejust the scenario that Putin sought to prevent.

The United States deployed more troops to Europe, and expanded military assistance to Ukraine. The European Union decided, for the first time, to supply weapons to a country at war, Ukraine. And Germany took one of the great geopolitical turns: it changed its doctrine and abandoned its historical pacifism that it had adopted after World War II, and increased its military budget to 100,000 million euros and authorized the shipment of weapons to the government of the president Volodymyr Zelensky so that it can resist the Russian invasion. Sweden and Finland, under threats from Putin for an eventual entry into NATO, and their Nordic neighbors, Denmark and Norway, also agreed to send weapons to support Kiev.

Even the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoganwho has strained ties to Europe and Washington and had grown close to Putin, has vowed to close the Bosphorus Strait to Russian warships.

“President Putin has been one of the greatest NATO unifiers in modern history,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Hannibal Hanschke – Pool AP

But the most frontal offensive of the Western powers was met with economic sanctions, a real blitskrieg which escalated dramatically with Russia’s advance on Ukraine, the result of quiet behind-the-scenes diplomatic work that began months ago between the Joe Biden administration, the European Union and G7 partners. As evidence of Western unity, Switzerland put aside its historic tradition of neutrality to join the sanctions ordered by the United States and the European Union.

A senior White House official said the Biden administration, which has been concerned with repairing Washington’s historic alliances, has been working since November on the package of punitive measures that it has now begun to roll out to severely punish Putin and isolate to Russia before the invasion of Ukraine.

“We have been working with our allies since the beginning of President Biden’s term to build the trust necessary to take these actions,” he said.

President Joe Biden

Robert Gates, who commanded the Pentagon during the presidencies of George W. Bush and Barack Obama, accused Putin of making “giant miscalculations” in his foray into Ukraine, including his speculation that the unity of the West, which has left Russia totally isolated, could capsize or show fractures.

“It went off the rails,” Gates said in an interview with CNN. “One of his miscalculations was that he thought he was going to split NATO, that NATO was going to fall apart, and it gave NATO a new sense of purpose., a new sense of unity, and is building his strength. He wanted to move NATO away from Russia’s borders, and he’s going to end up with more NATO troops in Eastern Europe and the Baltics for the foreseeable future. I think he thought he would bring Ukraine back into Russia’s orbit, and he’s driving Ukrainians to be more pro-Western. All this is very different from your expectations, ”he completed.

Gates, famous for having said a few years ago that Biden “has been wrong on almost every major foreign and national security policy of the last four decades,” this time praised his administration for the way in which it has handled the crisis in Ukraine, and for having maintained the unity of NATO.

Gates was not the only one to praise Biden and NATO unity. Condoleezza Rice, George W. Bush’s secretary of state, said in an interview with Fox News that Biden had brought the transatlantic alliance together “in a way that I didn’t think I would see again after the end of the Cold War.”

US soldiers at a NATO base on the Black Sea Andreea Alexandru – AP

The Western Front offensive against Putin took a clear turn after the first day of war in Ukraine. The initial package of sanctions drew criticism for its lack of forcefulness. But with Putin’s aggression in Ukraine – and his open defiance of the West – advancing, and Zelensky’s dramatic direct appeal to European leaders on Thursday night, Europe, the United States and the G7 partners unleashed a brutal escalation that isolated Russia from the world, dealt a blow to its economy by cutting off the access of the Central Bank to its reserves and of Russian banks to the main system of global transactions, and dispelled doubts about the commitment of the international community.

European officials told the Washington Post that Zelensky’s role was decisive in finishing twisting the will of the Old Continent. Biden had said that there was reluctance in Europe, which depends on Russian gas, to go deep with economic sanctions. That began to change on Friday, after the virtual summit of European leaders. “Essentially he was telling us that they were dying for European ideals,” said a European official quoted by the post.

On the fifth day of the war in Ukraine, Russia suffered a bank run and the ruble a sharp slide that forced Putin to impose a stocks, the Western powers promised to reinforce the eastern flank of NATO and Zelensky signed the Ukraine application to join to the European Union. Sweden and Finland ignore Putin’s warnings about an eventual entry into the transatlantic alliance, an obsession of the Kremlin leader.

“I want to be very clear. It is Sweden by itself and independently that decides our line of security policy,” said Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

The unity and the offensive against Russia went even beyond the governments. FIFA and UEFA announced the suspension of the Russian soccer clubs from the Champions League, and the Qatar 2022 World Cup selection. UEFA cut its link with the Russian state energy company Gazprom. And the major Western oil companies announced gigantic divestments from Russia. The British oil company British Petroleumone of the main global energy companies, said it will sell its almost 20% stake in the Russian oil company Rosneft. the norwegian equinor He also said that he will leave the country. the multinational shell He said he will withdraw from his projects in Russia “in light of the loss of life in Ukraine due to senseless military aggression that endangers European security.” Shell owns 27.5% of Gazprom’s Sakhalin 2 oil and gas project. And the Danish shipping group Maersk is considering suspending all container reservations in and out of Russia, given the sanctions and restrictions imposed against the country.