Through a shared post on your Instagram page, Vin Diesel has returned to provide a new update regarding the project for a fourth film in the Riddick franchise. It had been a few months that we hadn’t heard of it anymore but now the actor is talking about it in optimistic tones and the film could arrive much sooner than expected.

Previously Vin Diesel had praised the Riddick 4 script that landed on his desk, although the project was struggling to get off the ground, probably due to a lack of major funding to produce the whole thing. From the new update provided by the actor, however, it seems that Riddick 4 is now a concrete project and no longer simply an idea to put away: “Today we had an incredible meeting, thanks team, you know who you are … Let’s just say Fury may be closer than you think. #Riddick“.

After Pitch Black, The Chronicles of Riddick And Riddick, Vin Diesel will return to play his famous antihero in the fourth chapter that it should be called Riddick 4: Furya. Here’s what Diesel had said earlier: “Director David Twohy wrote a fantastic script. It’s just a matter of timing as to when we will have the opportunity to shoot it. But I think we’re going to shoot it in Australia. And it would be the fourth installment of that series, which would be great. “

We know that in January Vin Diesel should shoot the new chapter of Fast & Furious, therefore it will be necessary to see how the filming of Riddick 4 will find space among his commitments. Also for this reason, a shooting start date has not yet been officially announced, much less one for the theatrical release of the film.

In the meantime, you can retrieve the review of Riddick, the third and so far last chapter of the franchise.