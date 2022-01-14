closes at 30 million

Luis Alberto is destined to leave Lazio given the poor feeling with Maurizio Sarri. The Spanish playmaker has long been in the sights of Inter and Milan

This will likely be the last season of Luis Alberto at the Lazio. As is known and as shown by the exclusions from the starting eleven, the Spanish playmaker has not tied with Maurizio Sarri. The feeling, especially tactical, is poor to say the least and for this reason – considering that the coach is about to renew – the farewell of the ’92 class will be almost inevitable.

Luis Alberto has long liked theInter, especially now that Simone is on the bench Inzaghi with which instead the feeling was at the highest levels, as well as al Milan, however, his future may lie abroad.

READ ALSO >>> Inter-Juventus, Bonucci-Mozzillo clash: this is what the defender risks

Precisely in Spain, with two clubs ready to compete for his card: the Real Betis and the Seville, where he already played at the beginning of his career. An Andalusian derby is therefore expected for Luis Alberto, linked to the club of Lotito as far as June 2025.

READ ALSO >>> CM.IT | Juventus transfer market, Dybala ‘overtaken’: sprint for another renewal

Transfer market Inter and Milan, accelerated by Spain for Luis Alberto

Since he wants to rely completely or almost completely on Sarri, this time the president of the Biancocelesti should give the green light to the departure of the number 10 native of San José del Valle. Betis and Sevilla are really serious, ‘elgoldigital.com’ talks about accelerated for the attacking midfielder who this year made 25 appearances for a total of 1,508 ′. 3 goals, 6 assists.

The price set by Lazio, or 30 million euros, would be considered ‘affordable’ by the two Andalusian clubs, given the player’s value. Both will go to the assault, taking advantage of the immobility of Inter and Milan.