closes at 5pm. New restrictions in Belgium

In the Netherlands, the “partial lockdown” will begin at 5pm. The Dutch government, as expected, has announced a further squeeze to contain the new surge in infections from Covid. The premier Mark Rutte announced that the partial lockdown will be tightened with a curfew for bars, restaurants and shops. “As of Sunday, the Netherlands will effectively be closed between 5 and 5,” Rutte said at a press conference. The Netherlands has more than 22,000 new cases per day.

New squeeze in Belgium: stop at parties and discos

New squeeze also in Belgium, where the first Omicron variant case was also recorded today. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, in a press conference at the end of a new consultation meeting, described the current situation in the country as “unsustainable”, a “difficult” moment. Among the containment measures: discos close their doors, private parties are prohibited, except weddings and funerals, and restaurants will have to leave the last customers by 11 pm. The activities inside from Monday can only be held if seated and with the right distance and the sports competitions inside will be able to continue, but without an audience.

New South Africa variant, the official name is “Omicron”. WHO: “Worrying, greater risk of reinfection”

Most of the measures decided by the Consultation Committee – called urgently, just ten days after the previous one – will start tomorrow and there will be a new evaluation in the coming weeks. Despite the gravity of the situation described, especially due to the “unsustainable” pressure on hospitals and health personnel, the Committee has renounced imposing teleworking five days out of five, as hypothesized: it will be allowed to go to the workplace one day a week, as happens currently. The measure will remain in effect at least until 19 December.

The Christmas markets are safe, but they will have to close at 11pm, as well as bars and restaurants, which will have to keep their shutters down between 11pm and 5am, and allow a maximum of six people per table. Private parties will be forbidden in public places, but they will be able to continue to be held in their own home, even if the Minister of Health Frank Vandenbroucke has made an appeal to “common sense”. To lighten the work of general practitioners, it was also decided to open analysis centers where they can go freely to carry out the Covid test.