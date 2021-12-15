Closes Binance Singapore – The Cryptonomist

Binance Singapore will close in February 2022. This was revealed by the company itself on the official announcement page of Binance.sg.

Binance Singapore waives the license

Binance.sg is a Binance-owned exchange specifically aimed at Singapore users. This exchange is operated by the company Binance Asia Services Pte Ltd (BAS) which however he does not intend to proceed further in his license request in the country.

In the absence of this license, this company is forced to close its operations, including the Binance.sg exchange. On the other hand, no repercussions on the company that operates globally and on its other exchanges, including Binance.com.

BAS will close all its digital payment token services (“DPT”) by 13 February 2022.

Therefore, as early as Monday on Binance.sg all new registrations are closed, all accounts of users who have not passed the KYC are suspended, and deposits are blocked.

Instead they are still active exchanges, but only until 12 January 2022.

I am obviously still activate withdrawals, but only until February 13, 2022: Users are therefore advised to withdraw all their funds from Binance.sg. In fact, all accounts will be permanently closed by that date.

The society advises however of act as soon as possible, without waiting for the deadline of February 13, and declares that BAS is not responsible for any losses resulting from the failure to collect the assets and the closure of the account after February 13, 2022.

The investment in HGX

Binance founder and CEO Changpeng CZ Zhao, however, has made it known that with this move the company does not leave Singapore permanently.

Clarification. Binance made a sizable investment into regulated exchange HGX last week. This investment made our own application somewhat redundant. We will continue to work through our partners to grow the crypto industry in Singapore. Onwards.https: //t.co/D9oywGEavV – CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) December 13, 2021

In fact, he revealed that Binance made a sizable investment in the regulated exchange last week HGX, making Binance.sg “redundant”.

At this point, having not yet obtained the license to operate in the country in a regulated manner, they decided to close BAS’s operations in the country, and to focus on HGX.

However, it must be said that, for now, Binance only owns 18% of Hg Exchange (HGX).

Binance changes

CZ also previously disclosed that Binance is making a number of substantial changes regarding its organizational structures and products it offers, as well as its internal processes and the way it works with regulators. The company is in fact creating physical offices, legal entities, an adequate board of directors, and adequate governance structures.

In this way it should solve the many problems we have had in recent times with regulatory authority.