Closes the gym, Cardamone returns Carpentiere – Campania

(ANSA) – AVELLINO, 25 JAN – “I go back to being a carpenter, but my dream remains to train with the Fiamme Oro in the Avellino sports center”.



The gym where he worked as an instructor has closed due to Covid, and the former middleweight world champion, Agostino Cardamone, returns to do the job for which, after his success in the ring, he was nicknamed “the hammer of Montoro” , the town in the province of Avellino where the former boxer was born 57 years ago.



Cardamone boasts a rich palmares in the middleweight category: in 1992 Italian champion, in 1993 and then again in 1996 European champion, up to the conquest of the Wbu world title (not recognized in Italy), beating Silvio Branco.



The closure of the gym forced Cardamone to go back almost 40 years, when very young he began to work on the construction site with a construction company in his country of origin.



“It is a difficult moment for everyone – he said interviewed by the television broadcaster ” Prima tivvù ‘- in which I too have to roll up my sleeves to live with dignity while waiting for times to change and, hopefully soon, to make available my experience for the many young people who love boxing “. (HANDLE).

