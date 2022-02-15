Closest Russia-Ukraine conflict: 3 things to do immediately in your wallets

In, I talked about the factors that will affect the markets in 2022. Today we talk instead about how to manage portfolios in times of turbulence like the present one, in particular during the escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine which could lead to further drawdowns.

Below I resume the performance since the beginning of the year of the main equity and bond indices (after yesterday the drops have increased again):

Now, on the other hand, I want to share with you the performance of one of my portfolios (the permanent, do you remember one of mine?)

I remember that in my case the permanent is composed of:

25% global equity

25%

25% monetary

25% global aggregate bond

The thing we notice immediately is that not only has this portfolio held up very well since the beginning of the year (the performance is negative by 1.6%), but as I always remember, the maintenance of a similar portfolio, once the initial asset allocation has been built, it takes us 10 minutes of time 1 or 2 times a year (depending on whether the rebalancing is biannual or annual).

I took this portfolio as an example to say, and I return to the title of the analysis, that the 3 things to do in times of high tension and volatility on the markets are:

Stick to your initial strategy faithfully Take advantage of liquidity to make periodic entries and diversify Stay alert and don’t get caught up in general hysteria

Let’s go and see them one by one …

Stick to the initial strategy

The first question that always comes to me is the following: do you have an “initial strategy?”. If you don’t have it, how do you invest? The strategy is not so important to do better or worse than others, the strategy is important to guide us over the years through all the difficulties (technical and emotional) that we will encounter.

So the first thing you need to do (if you haven’t already) is create a strategy. The permanent portfolio, with a 5-year horizon and six-monthly rebalancing, for example, is a strategy, but there are many others, also depending on the degree of risk, available capital, time horizon, of each one.

Take advantage of liquidity to make periodic entries and diversify

Remember that when the blood flows in the streets, and everyone is afraid… it is time to act. It’s not easy, but if it were, they’d all be millionaires. The reason is very simple. Think of the shopping comparison. People go crazy when they throw things at you 50% off or more, and compete to buy. On the markets (we will soon be launching a top column on this) the opposite happens.

On the contrary, people go crazy on the markets when prices go up, and they compete to see who buys the most, absurd. We also think that the higher the valuations TODAY, the lower the expected future returns TOMORROW will be.

On the other hand, when the markets go down, as in this period (and let’s remember that the corrections today are still contained) people sell fearfully, this despite the fact that the markets begin to have more reasonable valuations and therefore expected future returns that begin to rise.

Always in times like these, the effectiveness of diversification is finally seen. It significantly reduces portfolio drops, this is because in the end the money always runs out somewhere (we think that it came out of the equities, ending up for example on commodities) and it helps us to have a certain consistency over time in emotional management.

Stay alert and don’t get caught up in general hysteria

This is one of the posts I have read in the various finance groups in Italy. One of the fundamental problems is to think that the world ends tomorrow.

Let’s look at the next 10 years …

What do you want the Russia-Ukraine conflict to count in our wallets over the next decade? I’ll tell you, nothing!

But the point (and let’s go back to what was said above) is always the same: do I have a strategy? What time frame does it foresee? How do I intend to manage the decline phases? How often do I rebalance?

Questions like the one below indicate that there is no strategy, indicate that you are at the mercy of the markets, and indicate that in times of tension the probability of making mistakes is 100%.

Conclusions

Every so often I reread the analyzes I do, and I realize that the fundamental concepts are always the same (and I certainly didn’t invent them).

Yet, as trivial and repetitive as they may seem, they are the only real lifeline. Another piece of advice I would like to remind you is that asset allocation is the only free meal. So define it, calculate the percentage of stock that you are willing to have in your portfolio for the right amount of time (if I have a 1 year horizon better to make a deposit account) and then stay the course.

In the end, that’s all.

Until next time!

