Closing party on April 22 at 12 at night – Official government site of the Ministry of Public Health in Cuba

At the close of yesterday, April 22, a total of 4,165 patients were admitted, 2,825 suspected, 39 under surveillance, and 1,301 confirmed active.

For COVID-19, a total of 7,756 samples were taken for surveillance on the day, with 266 being positive for 3.4% positivity. The country accumulates 13 million 659 thousand 484 samples carried out and 1 million 101 thousand 486 positives (8.1%).

Of the total cases (266): 256 were contacts of confirmed cases, 3 with a foreign source of infection and 7 without a specified source of infection. Of the 266 cases diagnosed, 148 were female and 118 male.

7.5% (20) of the 266 positive cases were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 146,694, which represents 13.3% of those confirmed to date.

Of the 266 diagnosed cases, they belong to the age groups: under 20 years old (122), 20 to 39 years old (44), 40 to 59 years old (37), 60 and over (63).

Residence by province and municipality of confirmed cases:

Pinar del Río: 23 cases

Southern Consolation: 1 (confirmed cases contact)

Los Palacios: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Pinar del RÃo: 11 (contacts of confirmed cases)

San Juan and MartÃnez: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Saint Louis: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Sandino: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Viñales: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Artemis: 20 cases

Alquizar: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Artemisa: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Bahía Honda: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Bauta: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Caimito: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Guanajay: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Güira de Melena: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Mariel: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Havana: 35 cases

Arroyo Naranjo: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Boyeros: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Havana Center: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Hill: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cotorro: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

October 10: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Guanabacoa: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Eastern Havana: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Old Havana: 3 (2 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

La Lisa: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Beach: 5 (4 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Revolution Square: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Rule: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

San Miguel del Padrón: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Mayabeque: 37 cases

Batabanó: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Bejucal: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Güines: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Early morning: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Nueva Paz: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases)

San José de las Lajas: 12 (contacts of confirmed cases)

San Nicolás de Bari: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Santa Cruz del Norte: 9 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Massacres: 7 cases

Colon: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Jovellanos: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Massacres: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Pedro Betancourt: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Cienfuegos: 12 cases

Abreus: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Aguada: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cienfuegos: 3 (2 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Crossings: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cumanayagua: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Lajas: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Palmira: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Villa Clara: 19 cases

CamajuanÃ: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Cifuentes: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Quemado de Güines: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Ranchuelo: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Sagua la Grande: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Santa Clara: 13 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Sancti Spiritus: 10 cases

Cabaiguán: 2 (contact of confirmed cases)

Development: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

La Sierpe: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Sancti Spíritus: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Trinidad: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Ciego de Avila: 16 cases

Ciego de Ávila: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Ciro Redondo: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Majagua: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Morón: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

January 1: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Venezuela: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Camagüey: 46 cases

Camagüey: 20 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Florida: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Guaimaro: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Najasa: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Nuevitas: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Santa Cruz del Sur: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Sibanicú: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Aspects: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Las Tunas: 12 cases

Amancio: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Colombia: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Las Tunas: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Manatee: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Puerto Padre: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Granma: 2 cases

Bayamo: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Holguin: 15 cases

Báguanos: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Cueto: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Gibara: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Holguín: 5 (2 contacts of confirmed cases and 3 without a specified source of infection)

Rafael Freyre: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Sagua de Tánamo: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Urbano Noris: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Santiago de Cuba: 6 cases

Santiago de Cuba: 5 (4 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 without a specified source of infection)

Songo la Maya: 1 (no specified source of infection)

Isle of Youth Special Municipality: 6 cases (4 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 without a specified source of infection)

Of the 101,486 million patients diagnosed with the disease, 1,301 remain hospitalized, of which 1,280 have a stable clinical course. There are 8 thousand 523 deaths (no deaths were reported on the day), lethality of 0.77% vs 1.23% in the world and 1.78% in the Americas; two evacuated and 57 returned to their countries. In the day there were 310 discharges, accumulated 1 million 091 thousand 603 (99.1%). 21 confirmed patients are treated in intensive care, 11 of them critical and 10 serious.

Until April 22, 192 countries and 41 territories with cases of COVID-19 are reported in the world, rising to 508 million 121 thousand 901 the number of confirmed (+ 729 thousand 093) with respect to the previous report with 41 million 381 thousand 507 cases active and 6 million 237 thousand 512 deceased (+ 3 thousand 226) for a lethality of 1.23% (-0.01).

In the Americas region, 154 million 343 thousand 516 confirmed cases (+ 99 thousand 119) are reported, 30.4% of the total cases reported in the world, with 3 million 118 thousand 054 active cases and 2 million 748 1,379 deaths (+733) for a lethality of 1.78% (-0.01).