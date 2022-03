Closing party on March 20 at 12 at night – Official government site of the Ministry of Public Health in Cuba

At the close of yesterday, March 20, a total of 8 thousand 729 patients are admitted, 5 thousand 303 suspects, 15 under surveillance and 3 thousand 411 confirmed active.

For COVID-19, a total of 10,684 samples were taken for surveillance on the day, with 729 being positive for 6.8% positivity. The country accumulates 13 million 320 thousand 389 samples carried out and 1 million 082 thousand 201 positives (8.1%).

Of the total cases (729): 698 were contacts of confirmed cases, 9 with a foreign source of infection and 22 without a specified source of infection. Of the 729 diagnosed cases, 397 were female and 332 male.

3.7% (27) of the 729 positive cases were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 145,713, which represents 13.5% of those confirmed to date.

Of the 729 diagnosed cases, they belong to the age groups: under 20 years old (199), 20 to 39 years old (190), 40 to 59 years old (186), 60 and over (154).

Residence by province and municipality of confirmed cases:

Pinar del Río: 23 cases

Southern Consolation: 3 (confirmed cases contact)

Los Palacios: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Mantua: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Matahambre mines: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Pinar del RÃo: 12 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Viñales: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Artemis: 15 cases

Bahia Honda: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Bauta: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Guanajay: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Güira de Melena: 2 (1 contact of confirmed cases 1 without specified source of infection)

San Antonio de los Baños: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

San Cristóbal: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Havana: 34 cases

Arroyo Naranjo: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Boyeros: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Havana Center: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Hill: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Cotorro: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases)

October 10: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Guanabacoa: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

La Lisa: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Marianao: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Beach: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Revolution Square: 6 (4 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 imported)

San Miguel del Padrón: 2 (contact of confirmed cases)

Mayabeque: 65 cases

Bejucal: 7 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Güines: 13 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Early morning: 4 (contact of confirmed cases)

Southern Mane: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Nueva Paz: 16 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Quivicán: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

San José de Las Lajas: 13 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Santa Cruz del Norte: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Massacres: 44 cases

Calimete: 2 (contact of confirmed cases)

Cárdenas: 7 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Zapata Swamp: 11 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Jagüey Grande: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Lemon grove: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

MartÃ: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Massacres: 12 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Pedro Betancourt: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Perico: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Union of Kings: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Cienfuegos: 21 cases

Abreus: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Passenger Aguada: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Cienfuegos: 7 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Crossings: 7 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cumanayagua: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Lajas: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Villa Clara: 69 cases

Caibarien: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases)

CamajuanÃ: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Crossroads: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Manicaragua: 13 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Placetas: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Ranchuelo: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Remedies: 1 (confirmed cases contact)

Santa Clara: 40 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Santo Domingo: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Sancti Spiritus: 105 cases

Cabaiguán: 16 (15 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Promotion: 9 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Jatibonico: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

La Sierpe: 9 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Sancti Spíritus: 38 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Taguasco: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Trinidad: 17 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Yaguajay: 11 (10 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 without a specified source of infection)

Ciego de Avila: 86 cases

Baraguá: 13 (contact of confirmed cases)

Chambas: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Ciego de Ávila: 24 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Ciro Redondo: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Florence: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Majagua: 4 (contact of confirmed cases)

Morón: 21 (19 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 imported)

January 1: 7 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Venezuela: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Camagüey: 65 cases

Camagüey: 33 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Florida: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Mines: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Nuevitas: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Santa Cruz del Sur: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Guaimaro: 17 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Jimaguayú: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Las Tunas: 38 cases

Colombia: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Jesús Menéndez: 4 (contact of confirmed cases)

Jobabo: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Las Tunas: 25 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Majibacoa: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Puerto Padre: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Granma: 23 cases

Bartolomé Masó: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Bayamo: 10 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Guisa: 2 (contact of confirmed cases)

Manzanillo: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Media Luna: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Niquero: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Holguin: 73 cases

Báguanos: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cacomun: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Calixto García: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cueto: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Frank PaÃs: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Gibara: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Holguín: 37 (32 contacts of confirmed cases and 5 without a specified source of infection)

MayarÃ: 4 (contact of confirmed cases)

Moa: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Rafael Freyre: 5 (2 contacts of confirmed cases and 3 imported)

Sagua de Tánamo: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Urbano Noris: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Santiago de Cuba: 45 cases

Nick: 1 (no specified source of infection)

Boatswain: 8 (7 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 without a specified source of infection)

Guamá: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

II Front: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Nick: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Palma soriano: 3 (1 contact of confirmed cases and 2 without a specified source of infection)

St. Louis: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Santiago de Cuba: 19 (12 contacts of confirmed cases and 7 without a specified source of infection)

Songo La Maya: 4 (2 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 without a specified source of infection)

Guantánamo: 23 cases

Baracoa: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Guantánamo: 19 (18 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Imías: 2 (1 contact of confirmed cases and 1 without a specified source of infection)

San Antonio del Sur: 1 (no specified source of infection)

Of the million 082 thousand 201 patients diagnosed with the disease, 3 thousand 411 remain hospitalized, of them 3 thousand 390 with stable clinical evolution. There are 8,507 deaths (1 on the day), a lethality of 0.79% vs 1.3% in the world and 1.78% in the Americas; two evacuated and 57 returned to their countries. On the day there were 519 discharges, 1 million 070 thousand 224 recovered patients accumulate (98.9%). 21 confirmed patients are treated in intensive care, 4 of them critical and 17 serious.

On the day, 1 deceased patient was reported. We deeply regret what happened and convey our condolences to his family and friends.

Residence by province of the deceased patient

Deceased by age group

Distribution by sex

Main comorbidities

arterial hypertension

Lung Neoplasm

Suspected brain metastasis

Until March 20, 191 countries and 42 territories with cases of COVID-19 were reported in the world, rising to 470 million 428 thousand 456 the number of confirmed (+ 1 million 537 thousand 071) with respect to the previous report with 63 million 379 thousand 704 active cases and 6 million 099 thousand 496 deaths (+ 3 thousand 974) for a lethality of 1.3% (-0.01).

In the Americas region, 151 million 689 thousand 420 confirmed cases (+ 83 thousand 014) are reported, 32.2% of the total cases reported in the world, with 26 million 197 thousand 869 active cases and 2 million 703 1,128 deaths (+ 1,481) for a lethality of 1.78% (-0.01).