Closing party on March 3 at 12 at night – Official government site of the Ministry of Public Health in Cuba

At the close of yesterday, March 3, a total of 7,207 patients are admitted, 4,819 suspects, 57 under surveillance and 2,331 confirmed active.

For COVID-19, a total of 11,186 samples were taken for surveillance on the day, with 638 being positive. The country has accumulated 13,133,017 samples taken and 1,071,964 positives.

Of the total cases (638): 626 were contacts of confirmed cases; 4 with a foreign source of infection; 8 with no specified source of infection. Of the 638 diagnosed cases, 364 were female and 274 male.

5.5% (35) of the 638 positive cases were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 145,221, which represents 13.5% of those confirmed to date.

The 638 diagnosed cases belong to the age groups: under 20 years old (152), 20 to 39 years old (171), 40 to 59 years old (193) and over 60 (122).

Residence by province and municipality of confirmed cases:

Pinar del Rio: 22 cases

Southern Consolation: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Los Palacios: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Mantua: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Pinar del Río: 14 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Viñales: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Artemis: 9 cases

Artemisa: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Bauta:2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Caimito: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Guanajay: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Havana: 12 cases

Boyeros: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Havana Center: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Hill: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Cotorro: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

La Lisa: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Beach: 2 (1 contact of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Revolution Square: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

San Miguel del Padrón: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Mayabeque: 31 cases

Batabanó: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Bejucal: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Güines: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Jaruco: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Early morning: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Southern Mane: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Nueva Paz: 7 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Quivicán: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

San José de las Lajas: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

San Nicolás de Bari: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Santa Cruz del Norte: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Massacres: 94 cases

Calimete: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Cárdenas: 16 (14 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 imported)

Zapata Swamp: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Colón: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Jagüey Grande: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Jovellanos: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Martí: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Massacres: 55 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Pedro Betancourt: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Unión de Reyes: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cienfuegos: 36 cases

Abreus:1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Aguada: 8 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cienfuegos: 9 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Crosses: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cumanayagua: 8 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Lajas: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Rhodes: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Villa Clara: 32 cases

Caibarién: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Camajuaní: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cifuentes: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Crossroads: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Placetas: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Remedies: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Santa Clara: 10 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Santo Domingo: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Sancti Spiritus: 60 cases

Cabaiguán: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Promotion: 9 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Jatibonico: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Sancti Spíritus: 19 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Taguasco: 9 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Trinidad: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Yaguajay: 14 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Ciego de Avila: 78 cases

Bolivia: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Chambas: 6 (5 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Ciego de Ávila: 28 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Ciro Redondo: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Florence: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Majagua: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Morón: 25 (contacts of confirmed cases)

January 1: 7 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Venezuela: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Camaguey: 26 cases

Camagüey: 13 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Guáimaro: 7 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Jimaguayú: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Najasa: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Nuevitas: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Santa Cruz del Sur: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Slopes: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Las Tunas: 53 cases

Colombia: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Jesús Menéndez: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Las Tunas: 38 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Majibacoa: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Puerto Padre: 8 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Granma: 47 cases

Bayamo: 11 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Ox Up: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Campechuela: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cauto Cristo: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Jiguani: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Manzanillo: 18 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Media Luna: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Niquero: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Río Cauto: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Yara: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Santiago de Cuba: 19 cases

Boatswain: 5 (3 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 without a specified source of infection)

Third Front: 1 (no specified source of infection)

Nick: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Palma Soriano: 1 (no specified source of infection)

St. Louis: 2 (contact of confirmed cases)

Santiago de Cuba: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Songo La Maya: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Holguin: 90 cases

Antilla: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Báguanos: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Banes: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cacocum: 7 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Calixto García: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cueto:3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Frank País: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Gibara: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Holguín: 45 (41 contacts of confirmed cases and 4 without a specified source of infection)

Mayarí: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Rafael Freyre: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Urbano Noris: 9 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Guantanamo: 29 cases

Baracoa: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Caimanera: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

El Salvador: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Guantánamo: 13 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Imías: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Manuel Tames: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Niceto Pérez: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Of the 1 million 071 thousand 964 patients diagnosed with the disease, 2 thousand 331 remain hospitalized, of them 2 thousand 307 with stable clinical evolution. 8 thousand 498 deaths accumulate (no deaths were reported on the day), lethality of 0.79% vs 1.36% in the world and 1.78% in the Americas; two evacuees, 57 returned to their countries, on the day there were 574 discharges, accumulated 1 million 061 thousand 076 recovered patients (99.0%). 24 confirmed patients are treated in intensive care, of which 6 are critical and 18 are seriously ill.

Until March 03, 192 countries and 32 territories with cases of COVID-19 are reported, amounting to 441 million 187 thousand 275 confirmed cases (+ 1 million 651 thousand 925) with 61 million 127 thousand 657 active cases and 5 million 996 thousand 080 deceased (+ 8 thousand 614) for a lethality of 1.36% (=).

In the region of the Americas, 149 million 515 thousand 378 confirmed cases (+ 171 thousand 685) are reported, 33.89% of the total cases reported in the world, with 29 million 981 thousand 796 active cases and 2 million 668 thousand 595 deceased (+ 3 thousand 717) for a lethality of 1.78% (=).