Closing party on March 5 at 12 at night – Official government site of the Ministry of Public Health in Cuba

At the close of yesterday, March 5, 7,238 patients were hospitalized, 4,830 suspected, 43 under surveillance, and 2,365 confirmed active.

For COVID-19, a total of 11,239 samples were taken for surveillance on the day, with 482 being positive for 4.3% positivity. The country accumulates 13 million 155 thousand 339 samples carried out and 1 million 072 thousand 956 positives.

Of the total cases (482): 474 were contacts of confirmed cases, 2 with a source of infection abroad and 6 without a specified source of infection. Of the 482 diagnosed cases, 294 were female and 188 male.

5.6% (27) of the 482 positive cases were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 145,264, which represents 13.5% of those confirmed to date.

Of the 482 diagnosed cases, they belong to the age groups: under 20 years old (112), 20 to 39 years old (142), 40 to 59 years old (126), 60 and over (102).

Residence by province and municipality of confirmed cases:

Pinar del Rio: 3 cases

Mantua: 1 (confirmed case contact)

Pinar del Río: 1 (confirmed case contact)

Viñales: 1 (confirmed case contact)

Artemis: 15 cases

Bauta: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Caimito: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Guanajay: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Mariel: 1 (confirmed case contact)

San Antonio de los Baños: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

San Cristóbal: 2 (case contacts

Havana: 16 cases

Arroyo Naranjo: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Boyeros: 1 (confirmed case contact)

Cerro: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Parrot: 1 (confirmed case contact)

October 10: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Eastern Havana: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Marianao: 1 (confirmed case contact)

Beach: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Revolution Square: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Mayabeque: 19 cases

Batabanó: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Bejucal: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Güines: 1 (confirmed case contact)

Jaruco: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

San José de las Lajas: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

San Nicolás de Bari: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Santa Cruz del Norte: 1 (confirmed case contact)

Massacres 56 cases:

Calimete: 1 (confirmed case contact)

Cárdenas: 4 (2 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 imported)

Ciénaga De Zapata: 11 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Colon: 1 (confirmed case contact)

Jagüey Grande: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Jovellanos: 1 (confirmed case contact)

Los Arabos: 1 (confirmed case contact)

Massacres: 18 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Pedro Betancourt: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Unión de Reyes: 13 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cienfuegos: 34 cases

Abreus: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Aguada: 12 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cienfuegos: 9 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Crosses: 1 (confirmed case contact)

Cumanayagua: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Lajas: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Rhodes: 1 (confirmed case contact)

Villa Clara: 12 cases

Caibarién: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cifuentes: 1 (confirmed case contact)

Santa Clara: 7 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Santo Domingo: 1 (confirmed case contact)

Sancti Spiritus: 52 cases

Cabaiguán: 7 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Promotion: 7 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Jatibonico: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

La Sierpe: 1 (confirmed case contact)

Sancti Spíritus: 21 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Taguasco: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Trinidad: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Yaguajay: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Ciego de Avila: 31 cases

Baraguá: 1 (confirmed case contact)

Bolivia: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Ciego de Ávila: 16 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Florence: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Morón: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

January 1: 1 (confirmed case contact)

Venezuela: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Camaguey: 20 cases

Camagüey: 11 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Florida: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Guáimaro: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Jimaguayú: 1 (confirmed case contact)

Mines: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Sibanicú: 1 (confirmed case contact)

Slopes: 1 (confirmed case contact)

Las Tunas: 38 cases

Jesús Menéndez: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Las Tunas: 23 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Majibacoa: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Puerto Padre: 8 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Granma: 35 cases

Bayamo: 24 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Ox Up: 2 ​​(contacts of confirmed cases)

Manzanillo: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Media Luna: 1 (confirmed case contact)

Niquero: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Yara: 1 (confirmed case contact)

Holguin: 99 cases

Báguanos: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Banes: 1 (confirmed case contact)

Cacocum: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Calixto García: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cueto: 1 (confirmed case contact)

Gibara: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Holguín: 64 (63 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 without a specified source of infection)

Mayarí: 1 (confirmed case contact)

Moa: 1 (confirmed case contact)

Rafael Freyre: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Sagua de Tánamo: 1 (confirmed case contact)

Urbano Noris: 12 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Santiago de Cuba: 29 cases

Boatswain: 2 (1 confirmed case contact and 1 without specified source of infection)

II Front: 1 (confirmed case contact)

III Front: 1 (no specified source of infection)

Nick: 15 (13 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 without a specified source of infection)

Palma Soriano: 2 (1 contact of a confirmed case and 1 without a specified source of infection)

Saint Louis: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Santiago de Cuba: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Guantanamo: 22 cases

Baracoa: 7 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Caimanera: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Guantánamo: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Manuel Tames: 7 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Isle of Youth Special Municipality: 1 case (confirmed case contact)

Of the 1,072,956 patients diagnosed with the disease, 2,365 remain hospitalized, 2,342 of them with stable clinical evolution. There are 8,500 deaths (1 on the day), a lethality of 0.79% vs 1.35% in the world and 1.79% in the Americas; two evacuees, 57 returned to their countries, on the day there were 458, accumulated 1 million 062 thousand 032 recovered patients (99.0%). 23 confirmed patients are treated in intensive care, 9 of them critical and 14 seriously ill.

One deceased patient was reported on the day. We deeply regret what happened and convey our condolences to her family and friends.

Residence by province of the deceased patient

Deceased by age group

Distribution by sex

Main comorbidities

Arterial hypertension

Chronic Kidney Disease

Obesity

Until March 05, 192 countries and 32 territories with cases of COVID-19 are reported, amounting to 444 million 873 thousand 780 confirmed cases (+ 1 million 902 thousand 259) with 61 million 084 thousand 977 active cases and 6 million 013 thousand 560 deceased (+ 8 thousand 771) for a lethality of 1.35% (-0.01).

In the region of the Americas, 149 million 908 thousand 835 confirmed cases (+ 189 thousand 835) are reported, 33.70% of the total cases reported in the world, with 29 million 519 thousand 856 active cases and 2 million 675 thousand 665 deceased (+ 3 thousand 468) for a lethality of 1.78% (=).