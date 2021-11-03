Closure coming soon for the renewal of two owners: there is the announcement

Piero Help, Inter’s sports manager, spoke to the microphones of Sky Sports within minutes of the start of the game Champions League. Her words:

“I expect a difficult match like all Champions League matches, there are no easy matches at this level. This team has shown that they deserve the points they did. Scheriff was the surprise of the group now we won the first leg but we know how difficult it was complicated we need the best Inter. ”

The DS talked about the renewals from Brozovic And Stretcher:

“With Barella we are now in the details, we are really talking about more formal aspects than anything else, so I am absolutely confident about the closing of let’s say the new Barella contract. As for Brozovic I can only say that we have enormous desire and pleasure to be able to extend and continue with him for longer, so soon we will have a meeting with his agents and we will try to find a solution, he is definitely an important player or player we want. absolutely may still be apart from our project in the future, but you have to hear what the other party thinks and we will do this in the next few days“.

Nicolò Barella – Inter

The comment on the arrival of With you to the Tottenham and the possible departure of some Nerazzurri players:

“I haven’t heard from Conte yet because we weren’t already traveling, but I can only say that I’m happy I wish him the best for this new adventure. I know how much pleasure he is to be able to work in the Premier League I know how much passion he has and how many skills he has , so I’m sure he will certainly do well for Tottenham. I’m not afraid he may ask about Inter players. In the sense that I know what our intentions are. The intention is to move forward with this group. Absolutely not in January. no exit will be considered, because we know that this team has a value. There is a quality, there is a new coach who has started working a few months ago so in January we will only give continuity to the work that started in July and then in June we will make other types of evaluations. The evaluations we will make will certainly be those aimed at improving Inter, certainly not at weakening them. “



