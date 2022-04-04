Closure of Medicine careers: medical union asks for the resignation of the Superintendent of Health

“In light of the events that have occurred, whose investigation we will accompany as a nucleation, we urge the Superintendent of Health to make a patriotic and ethical gesture, presenting his irrevocable resignation to the position he holds,” reads the statement that was published on the social networks of the Paraguayan Circle of Physicians this morning, calling for the resignation of Ignatius Mendoza, who is also dean of the Medicine career at the María Serrana private university, disqualified by the Cones and where irregularities were verified.

Read More: Superintendent of Health is dean of Medicine careers closed by the Cones

The doctors demonstrated as a result of the fact that the National Council for Higher Education (Cones) close two private university medicine courses Maria Serranoin which Mendoza is the dean.

They affirm that there are sufficient elements to assert that Mendoza was aware of the alleged irregularities, having the position of Superintendent of Health that he occupies.

Read More: Cones closes two Medical Sciences careers at the María Serrana private university

On March 31, the Cones closed two faculties of Medical Sciences of the private university María Serrana, located in the Loma Pytá neighborhood of Asunción. The intervention of the Cones occurred after the house of studies tried to issue some 40 titles to people who had not studied subjects.

Forged signatures of government authorities were also detected. MEC and so far about 5,000 students are enrolled in the courses.

The Cones gave a period of 30 days to the María Serrana University in which it must submit a report answering all the information requested about its other careers. If they do not respond, the institution runs the risk of being closed completely.