Clothes at school, because talking about them can help everyone – Corriere.it

from Antonio Polito

To impose rules an error, the discussion serves to teach responsible choices

Telling female students how to dress based on the reaction they cause in male schoolmates to have a serious educational error. It means inviting them to accept the sexist parameter of those who have been accustomed for centuries to judging women on the basis of their physical appearance. The teacher from Venice who did it was therefore rightly flogged. To even pretend that the body does not speak, that the way of dressing does not communicate, that fashion is not a highly social form of relating with others, and with the opposite sex, would be an educational mistake. We dress as we please because we want to appear as we please. We are free to do so, but we cannot be oblivious to the consequences.

If a guy wears the haircut in vogue today among footballers, he’s telling us what he’d like to be. If a girl dresses like an influencer, she’s sending us a message about her dreams. A young man in stretch running pants does not have the same imagination as a young man dressed in leather and studs. Identities are obviously multiple, ever more variable and always all legitimate. But it does not take away from us that exactly an exhibition of identity that they give life to by choosing how to dress and pose. So we adults, parents and teachers first and foremost, have to take it seriously. And talk about it, don’t be silent about it. To understand, not to impose.

We all respect some dress code, an unwritten code, in our everyday life. Nobody would go to the business meeting in flip flops. Nobody in overalls in the office. None with the top in church. Nobody in ties at the barbecue with friends. It means that we know that in certain places shared with others there are unwritten rules of decorum that must be accepted if you want to frequent them. The question: are there even at school? I believe that a discussion on this is legitimate. Not to produce ministerial circulars and Manzoni’s cries. But to spark an honest and sincere discussion with and among young people, in the autonomy of each single institute, in culturally different areas and realities, so that they attribute to their aesthetics even more importance than they already give today.

They dress to please peers and be so successful. But do they know when they are sorry, or can they be misunderstood? This is also the purpose of the school. To better understand the time and the world we live in. This is why I disagree with those who consider liberticide regardless of any discussion on the way students dress. True freedom always rhymes with responsibility. Otherwise we risk doing, yes, what we want; but to want what others want for us.